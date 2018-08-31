Mazda Bongo Friendee Buying Guide

How much to pay



• Project £2500-3500 • Good £4500-6000 • Concours £6000-7000

Most expensive at auction: £15,000 (Luxury campervan conversion on late-model Bongo)





Overview





Practicality ★★★★

Running costs ★★★★

Spares ★★★

DIY friendly ★★

Investment ★★

Desirability ★★★





The Mazda Bongo Friendee MPV was released onto the Japanese market back in 1995, and while it was never officially sold in the UK a large number made it over as grey imports. Aside from its well laid-out and spacious interior, the Bongo was also quite generously equipped, and a fair number were imported with factory-fitted camping equipment. UK specialists have since converted many more to campervans – although is worth mentioning that not all conversions are equal.



While there are a handful of rare 2.5-litre V6-powered examples knocking about, the majority came fitted with sensible turbodiesels and automatic gearboxes, so the driving experience is best described as leisurely. Now, we aren’t suggesting that the V6 is an exception to this rule, but aside from the horrendous fuel consumption it does offer a bit more overtaking ability when fully laden.



The Bongo was also sold as a badge-engineered Ford called the Freda, of which some also made it to the UK, while in other markets you will find these vehicles branded as Mitsubishi Delicas. Whatever their name, the versatile MPVs have remained popular for decades, and events such as the annual UK Bongo Bash keep the interest alive. Good ones can still fetch a healthy asking price today, but there are some pitfalls to be aware of. We take a look at what separates the good from the bad.



Your AutoClassics Mazda Bongo Friendee inspection checklist





Engine





You will find one of three engines in a Bongo. All are based on Mazda powerplants that were fitted to officially imported models, so spares should be relatively freely available. The most popular was the 2.5-litre turbodiesel, while the 2.0 inline-four petrol, which is the pick of the range, is a bit scarcer. The 2.5 V6 models are far less common.



Reliability is a strong point, but if a Bongo-specific part does go wrong you will need to source a replacement from a specialist – which may involve a fair bit of waiting. Regular service items are no problem, but as the engine is located under the front seats ask the seller to show you where the dipstick, oil-filler cap (under driver’s seat on petrol, passenger seat on diesel) and radiator-expansion tank are located. This way you can check whether the owner has been carrying out any preventative maintenance.



Specialists say the 2.5-litre diesel can develop glowplug issues, which can be identified by poor starting when cold accompanied by excessive exhaust smoke. Overheating problems are a common complaint, especially on the V6s; the cause can generally be traced to perished radiator hoses and poor maintenance.



If the expansion tank has signs of oil residue, the cylinder head may have already cracked. Avoid LPG-converted cars, as the valves can burn out over time, leading to high consumption and an expensive rebuild.



Both two-wheel and four-wheel-drive variants of the Bongo can be found. There is a small consumption penalty when going with the 4WD option, but the additional traction can be useful to get out of a wet and muddy campsite. They do, however, tend to need more frequent CV joint replacements.





Gearbox





Most cars are fitted with four-speed automatic transmissions, which are robust and should shift smoothly between gears. If you notice a hesitation, lurching or reluctance to engage reverse, then be sure to have it checked over, as a rebuild can be pricey. Watch out for a flashing ‘hold’ light on the dashboard when on the test drive.



A small number of five-speed manuals were also imported to the UK. These tend to be pricier than the automatic equivalents due to their rarity, but the auto box is the easier driving of the two.





Suspension and brakes





The brakes are relatively robust, although the front discs are known to stick if the caliper slider bolts are not greased regularly. Brake hoses can perish, which can lead to a loss of pedal pressure and eventual failure.



The suspension may develop a knocking noise, which can usually be traced back to the anti-roll bars. Replacing the bushes can often resolve this problem. The power-steering rack can leak, which will result in very hard steering once the fluid runs out, so check the reservoir under the driver’s seat.



