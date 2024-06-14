Mayor's emails reveal sheriff's plan to address violent crime in downtown Augusta

A review of Mayor Garnett Johnson's emails revealed the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's plan to address downtown Augusta security following a multi-block shootout early Saturday.

Beginning this weekend, deputies can sign up to work "Downtown Broad Street Proactive" patrols for double overtime pay, according to an email sent to deputies Monday by sheriff's Maj. Gerald Metzler.

The email was forwarded to the mayor by Sheriff Richard Roundtree on Monday.

The patrols will be every Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., according to the email. There will be no more than 12 deputies per night, with the highest-ranking deputy assuming group leadership.

Deputies are encouraged to patrol on foot, with at least two deputies on each patrol, the email noted.

Metzler emphasized the importance of visibility, violence reduction and confiscation of illegal guns.

The email informed deputies scenic blue lights will be displayed on marked and unmarked patrol cars.

What we know about the downtown Augusta shooting

The officer-involved shooting, which landed three people in the hospital, happened just after 1 p.m. outside of the Sole restaurant at 1033 Broad St.

The gunfire covered an area of two to three blocks and involved multiple gunmen, The Chronicle reported. No deputies were injured in the encounter.

Amazing Lee Blessed Brigham, 19, of Hephzibah, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons charge, according to previous reporting.

Seven Whitfield, 23, of Hephzibah, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a felony, according to the GBI.

Both men were shot on the night of the incident and taken to a local hospital.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies offered double overtime pay to patrol downtown Augusta