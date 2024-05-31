Mayoral candidate Terry Sabers aims to 'grow Mitchell' by focusing on affordable housing, working as a team

May 31—EDITOR'S NOTE — This story is the final of three profile stories on Mitchell's mayoral candidates to be published prior to the June 4 city election.

MITCHELL — Throughout his four decades of working as the vice president of Muth Electric, Terry Sabers helped the Mitchell company grow from four employees to 400.

The big growth he facilitated at Muth Electric is what he's aiming to bring to Mitchell on a larger scale. The mayoral candidate's campaign is centered around growth, and he believes he has the formula to help the city begin to grow at a more rapid pace than it has over the past three decades.

"We are at a critical point to take Mitchell to the next level in growth," Sabers said. "I have learned the skills to grow something small into something much bigger. It's my goal to do that for Mitchell."

Sabers is convinced a lack of affordable housing options is the culprit to Mitchell's slow growth. And he's aiming to address the housing issues he's identified from the mayor's office, if elected.

"We've been stagnant for 20 years due to a lack of housing. I've visited 1,400 homes in the last five weeks and the resounding need expressed is the lack of single-family homes at the lower end of the prices," Sabers said.

Prior to entering the mayoral race, the retired businessman helped create a local organization he now leads that focuses on building more affordable homes in Mitchell. As president of Mitchell Area Housing Incorporated (MAHI), Sabers has demolished a handful of unoccupied dilapidated homes and had the lots redeveloped with a new affordable home.

Sabers has also come up against some challenges while leading MAHI. The latest challenge was getting backlash from some residents along Lake Mitchell who were being asked by MAHI to pay between $14,000 and $10,000 for future infrastructure for a MAHI-led housing development.

Sabers said he's shown the ability to handle challenges with effective communication, which he noted has helped resolve issues among residents near the South Lake development.

"I've had to work through perception issues with neighbors regarding (the South Lake) housing development and had multiple meetings with them to work through it. You have to know how to problem-solve," Sabers said.

Providing more affordable housing options isn't the only goal Sabers has laid out to grow Mitchell.

"We have a Corn Palace to fix, a lake and watershed to work on and a secondary water source to implement. We need more restaurants and businesses," he said.

He said a "team effort" among city leaders and organizations like the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and other nonprofits aimed at creating a friendly business environment is a key to growth.

Sabers believes there is opportunity for the city to foster a more business friendly environment that he said would lead to new businesses coming to Mitchell.

"As a city, we need to make sure we work with potential businesses and not drive them away with regulations that are too strict," he said, emphasizing his ability to work as a team with others.

City leaders working with Davison County officials and school district officials is something Sabers said he would like to see more of.

"I can work as a team with everybody. I've sat on the state Board of Education and other committees, and it's allowed me to work well with a wide range of people sharing a common goal," he said of his past experiences serving on boards and committees.

Sabers highlighted his community involvement with numerous local organizations such as youth 4-H, Jaycees, Boy Scouts and Mitchell United Way as valuable experiences for developing leadership qualities.

The Salem native has grown to love the community since moving to Mitchell over four decades ago. He is a husband and father of two sons who reside in Mitchell.

Sabers' brother, Dan Sabers, is a member of the city council seeking re-election on June 4. If elected, he emphasized there would be no collusion and conflicts with his brother serving on the council. The council ultimately approves agenda items, and the sitting mayor only votes on non-expenditure items if the council has an evenly split vote.

A couple months into his mayoral campaign, Sabers declared his stance on the proposed $25 million Lake Mitchell dredging project.

During the May 14 mayoral candidate forum, Sabers said he will be voting in favor of the lake dredging loan that's on the June 4 ballot. While Sabers emphasized the city must focus on reducing the runoff entering the lake from the neighboring Firesteel watershed, he said the lake has reached a point of despair that demands action now.

"We need to finally take some actions to improve the lake. The voters of Mitchell will decide if this is the right project or not. I am very disappointed that we did not get a filtering project completed on the watershed quicker," Sabers said in reference to the city's 37-acre wetland project that's being built along Firesteel Creek to reduce runoff flowing toward the lake.

Sabers has aspirations to continue efforts of revitalizing downtown and redeveloping vacant lots scattered along Main Street. He bought a historic Main Street building where his daughter-in-law operates a well-known boutique and clothing store and has experience with maintaining a historic building.

Sabers is well aware of the challenges downtown has faced over the past few years, and he's pleased with some of the progress being made to the key corridor. He said the major million-dollar building renovations being led by California developer, John Adamo, are among the wins helping downtown.

With over a handful of corroding downtown buildings being demolished in the past few years, Sabers said the city needs to focus on redeveloping the vacant lots.

"For example, if we can get the Third and Main vacant parking lot fixed up and redeveloped, it will be a very nice addition to downtown. How can we replace these buildings that went away with new buildings or usable things? That's what we have to do," Sabers said of his goals for revitalizing downtown.