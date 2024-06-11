South Memphis intersection targeted by crime operation

Watch the presser in the video box above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis intersection saturated by crime was targeted by local and federal law enforcement, with multiple arrests and seizures of drugs and guns, city and police leaders said Tuesday.

Code Zero: Operation All Off Boyd took place Friday, June 7 at the intersection of Boyd Street and Tate Avenue.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said it had become a hub for criminal activity, with groups of gang members, sometimes as large as 20 people, taking over the streets with high-powered weapons.

Davis said police had responded to 340 calls in the area in the last three years.

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 women injured on Tate Avenue and Boyd Street

“This is a particular community that has been, sort of, under siege for a few years,” Davis said.

Friday’s operation targeted people in three locations, resulting in 11 felony arrests, gun arrests, and numerous handguns and long guns taken off the street, Davis said.

Below is a list of those facing felony charges.

Ketorian Richards, 28 – Possession of firearm/dangerous felon, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell. He was released on a $3,500 bond.

Tallas Riddle, 24 – Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of firearm/dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of weapon. He was released on a $3,500 bond.

Jerrico Carwell, 21 – Possession of firearm/dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $150,000 bond

Myquon Woodley, 24 – Possession of firearm/dangerous felony, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Decorian McDaniel, 27 – Possession of firearm/dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Perry Richardson, 52 – Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

James Polk, 40 – Five counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of firearm less than $2,500, manufacture/deliver/sell – meth, manufacture/deliver/sell – controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell – marijuana. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Marcus Humphrey, 22 – Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Tamika Jonnson, 43 – Theft of property $10,000-$60,000. She was released on a $7,500 bond.

Alexis Brown, 25 – (Waiting for information)

Top row from left to right: Ketorian Richards, Tallas Riddle, Jerrico Carwell, Myquon Woodley. Bottom row from left to right: Decorian McDaniel, Perry Richardson, James Polk, Marcus Humphrey. (Photos courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Many of the arrested were part of the All Off The Blade Gang, Davis said.

Officials also seized 3.7 pounds of marijuana, 429 ecstasy pills, two vehicles and $4,291 in cash.

She said it was only the beginning for MPD, which would begin targeting more neighborhoods with similar crime problems.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

The operation was a collaborative effort between MPD, ATF, FBI, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Shelby County District Attorney General.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.