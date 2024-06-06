Mayor weighs in to break tie-vote to fund Athens Chamber workforce initiatives at $1.9 million

Two tie-breaking votes by Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz will send nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a workforce development program being spearheaded by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.

The outlay approved this week for the initiative, dubbed Athens Achieves, represents roughly half of the $4 million in ARPA dollars the commission has earmarked for workforce initiatives.

Broadly, Athens Achieves is aimed at linking local business and industry, the education community, and the local government to provide a reliable pipeline of skilled workers to current and future businesses and industries in the county.

Previously: Nearly $2 million in ARPA seed money sought for workforce development initiative in Athens

Overall, the county received $57.6 million in ARPA funding. The federal dollars came to the county as part of a $1.9 trillion nationwide economic stimulus package. The package was approved by Congress in 2021 to bolster the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Girtz cast the succession of tie-breaking votes as some commissioners pushed for a delay on allocating ARPA dollars to Athens Achieves until another local workforce initiative also seeking a share of the federal funding, co-chaired by Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Carol Myers and Tiffany Taylor, can submit its report to the commission. That report should be delivered in early July, Myers said Wednesday.

The Business Development and Workforce Support Task Force, which includes representatives of the local economic development, finance, social service and education arenas, has a somewhat different focus than Athens Achieves, concentrating at least in part on small business development and worker empowerment.

Athens Achieves, on the other hand, is a coalition of local business leaders, educators, neighborhood leaders and others, including Athens-Clarke County Commissioners John Culpepper and Patrick Davenport, whose initial focus will be the preparation of an online jobs portal to link prospective workers with available job opportunities.

Beyond that, Athens Achieves will work to ensure that groups involved in the program will align their efforts with the five strategic employment sectors already targeted by the county: biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing research and development, craft beverages, healthcare and life sciences, and the creative economy.

The initial work of Athens Achieves will be to hire a chief workforce officer to oversee the program and contracting with an online jobs portal developer. Other early steps will include hiring job portal “navigators” to keep job applicants engaged during the hiring process.

David Bradley

With the ARPA funding approved, Athens Achieves plans to post the chief workforce officer position within the next couple of weeks and sign a contract with an online jobs portal developer, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO David Bradley said Thursday.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to move forward,” Bradley said, going on to explain that Athens Achieves will be working both to get people into currently available jobs, as well as to create a long-term pipeline for matching job seekers with employers.

“We have been ready to go and move forward for quite some time,” said Bradley, who also serves on the Business Development and Workforce Support Task Force.

Bradley said Athens Achieves fully intends to use the ARPA dollars as seed money for the initiative. He is confident that grant funding and other sources of money will be available for long-term sustainment.

“It is not our intent to come back to the government for funding,” Bradley said.

In arguing Wednesday for the commission to wait until the Business Development and Workforce Support Task Force submits its report to the commission before any ARPA allocation decisions are made, Commissioner Melissa Link suggested that Athens Achieves had not identified some important workforce opportunities, such as commercial drivers, construction and building trades, and environmental workers.

“I want to see some data. I want to see some analysis as to where the real needs are,” Link said.

Commissioner Ovita Thornton was also concerned about an ARPA outlay to Athens Achieves. “I would like to see the Chamber match our ARPA dollars if they’re that serious about it,” she said. “I don’t know why people think the government is supposed to pay everybody’s tab.”

Myers agreed with Thornton, saying, “I would feel better about this (Athens Acheives), if there was money being put forward by industry and by the school system as well. … The collaboration that this is supposed to represent could be backed up with funds from industry … .”

The succession of votes on steering the requested $1.9 million in ARPA funding to Athens Achieves was set up Wednesday when Link offered a substitute motion to Culpepper’s original motion to give the federal dollars to Athens Achieves. In her substitute motion, Link sought to delay any allocation decision until after commissioners saw the task force report.

When the vote on Link’s motion knotted up in a 5-5 tie, Girtz – who can vote only in the event of a commission tie – voted against it. That set up a vote on Culpepper’s original motion, which also resulted in a 5-5 tie with Girtz voting to steer the funding to Athens Achieves.

“What I don’t want is the desire to do all good things to hamper a set of good things that we can move forward with that can be joined by some others subsequently,” Girtz said in explaining his votes.

The mayor went on to remind the commissioners that even with the outlay to Athens Achieves, $2 million in ARPA funding for workforce development remains available. Under rules of ARPA funding, commissioners have until the end of the year to make decisions on where those dollars will go.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Athens mayor breaks tie-vote to fund workforce initiative programs