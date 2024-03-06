New mayor in Warren fires long-time police commissioner, demands he leave immediately

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer ― considered the dean of Michigan police chiefs for his nearly six decades in law enforcement — was fired Tuesday and told to “clean out my office immediately,” Dwyer said.

The firing came at the behest of Warren’s recently elected Mayor Lori Stone, and came despite what Dwyer has been saying ever since Stone was elected in November: that the two had mutually agreed that he would retire in April.

“I was going to retire on April 19, so this came as a total shock and surprise,” Dwyer said. The firing came after Dwyer and Stone disagreed over how Warren’s openings for new officers should be filled. Stone wanted administrative control for selecting recruits removed from Dwyer and his command staff and returned to the city's Human Resources Department, according to Dwyer and a statement Stone issued on Tuesday.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer speaks during a press conference in 2019. He was fired on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Stone’s statement referred to the disagreement by saying: “It recently became apparent that our viewpoints on hiring no longer aligned. ... After careful consideration of hiring practices, the decision was made to return the hiring of police personnel back to the Human Resources Department.” Stone’s statement went on to say that Deputy Police Commissioner Charles Rushton would become “acting interim Police Commissioner while I conduct a search for a permanent replacement.”

Dwyer said he was deeply disappointed, in part because he and Stone agreed, in a meeting shortly after she was elected, that he would assist the city in the transition to a new commissioner when Stone chose his successor.

“I don’t want to sound negative, by there’s nothing I’ve done wrong. Nothing,” he said. Stone did not respond to a text sent Tuesday evening seeking comment.

Stone’s statement said she was “very appreciative” of Dwyer’s “nearly 9 years of service as the Warren Police Commissioner,” although Dwyer said he’d served nearly 10 years in the city’s top police job, in two stints: the first in 2008-10, the second from 2017 until now.

Warren Mayor Lori Stone.

The Warren Police Department's command staff, including Dwyer, assumed the process of selecting recruits in 2021, under an agreement with the police officers union, former Mayor Jim Fouts said Tuesday.

"People were complaining that they didn't see enough police on the roads, and Human Resources was taking too long to process the applicants. Also, Dwyer came to me and said if his people took this over, he could hire more African-American officers, and I said let's do it," Fouts said. The arrangement worked well for three years, he said.

Last week, Stone fired Warren's city attorney, Ethan Vinson, whom Fouts appointed eight years ago as the city's first African American in the city's top legal post. Vinson, like Dwyer, was an at-will employee, serving at the pleasure of the mayor, and thus could be terminated without cause.

Dwyer, who lives in Farmington Hills, was the top vote-getter there in November when he was elected to the Farmington Hills City Council. On the same election day, Dwyer's son Dave Dwyer was the top vote-getter in Warren when Dave Dwyer was elected to the Warren City Council. Bill Dwyer has a grandson who is a Warren police officer.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer in 2019.

Before serving in Warren, Bill Dwyer spent 23 years with the Detroit Police Department, rising to a top rank, then was chief in Farmington Hills for another 23 years before being named Warren's police commissioner in 2008.

