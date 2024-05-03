Mayor touts Portsmouth’s potential as epicenter of ‘blue economy’ in State of the City address

PORTSMOUTH — Mayor Shannon Glover says Portsmouth’s future is strong, particularly when it comes to the city’s role and advantages in the expanding maritime industry and “blue economy.”

Glover pointed out a number of investments, accomplishments and goals for the city of Portsmouth to more than 650 people at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a record number of attendees for the annual event.

“In the coming year, the City Council wants to focus on increasing homeownership, increasing residential and business property values, enhancing our citizens’ access to good paying jobs, world class workforce training and certification programs that are in demand and being sought after by our current and future businesses right here in Portsmouth,” Glover said. “Wise infrastructure investments, targeted economic development that leverages our city strengths and market concentrations. We want to maximize our potential in the areas in which we have the best chance at success.”

Positioning the city as the epicenter of a rising “blue economy” was a big theme of Glover’s remarks. He touted projects such as the ongoing widening of the Port of Virginia’s channels to accommodate more traffic and new maritime businesses setting up shop in the region, including Mills Marine, one of the nation’s only Black-owned ship repair companies.

Glover also said Portsmouth Marine Terminal, which recently welcomed a handful of monopiles that will be used as wind turbine bases in Dominion Energy’s offshore wind farm, is on its way to serving as the most important port for wind energy along the East Coast.

“So I will take a chance today and say this: Portsmouth will aspire to be an East Coast maritime epicenter in the newly emerging blue economy,” Glover said. “Blue economy” refers to the use of oceanic and maritime resources for economic growth.

Glover said the city has seen $1.5 billion of new private investment over the last six years from both large and small businesses. The $340 million investment from Rivers Casino Portsmouth is a major one, along with the $84 million investment from cold storage facility Lineage Logistics.

Plans are also in motion to build up the city’s new innovation district along the High Street corridor. The city has received around $24 million in funding for a project that will ultimately become a mixed-use area with commercial and residential development, streetscaping, public art and improved amenities for bicyclists and pedestrians, along with an urban hub anchoring major employment centers.

Additionally, plans are also in the works to begin the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, which includes the city jail. The city is currently in the process of relocating jail operations to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail facility, which frees up the city jail for redevelopment and conversion into a tax-generating property. Studies are also underway for the six acres known as the Crawford Bay/former Holiday Inn site to have it ready for market.

Bloom Coworking, Bloom Market business incubator, The Mustard Seed Place entrepreneurial hub and JFR Ship Repairs are among the businesses that Glover praised for expanding in the city, creating dozens of new permanent jobs for the local economy.

Glover also pointed to the city’s new level two trauma care services at Portsmouth Naval Medical Hospital, open to all of the region despite military affiliation, which prevents many critically injured patients in the city from traveling to Norfolk for such services.

Glover also touted recognition from Realtor.com last year designating Portsmouth the best place for first-time homebuyers, which he said speaks to improvements in the city’s real estate opportunities.

With state and federal lawmakers in the room, Glover urged toll relief and called on everyone to play a part in combating gun violence in the city.

“The city of Portsmouth is going to be more accountable,” Glover said. “More accountable with results, more accountable for doing what we say we’re going to do.”

