Mayor Stimpson shares update on Amtrak coming to Mobile — here’s the latest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson has revealed more information following discussions about the budgeting needed for Amtrak to return to the Port City.

Stimpson’s update comes after the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved a special exception zoning request for an Amtrak platform in May.

All that is needed to finalize the move to Mobile is for the city to approve a ground lease and sign a contract for the $3 million the city has already agreed to pay, according to previous reporting.

During today’s city council meeting, Stimpson noted that he contacted the Governor’s Office — specifically the Chief of Staff and the State Financial Director — and the Director of Port John Driscoll after concerns about the funding for Amtrak.

According to Stimpson, he proposed an equal sharing of funding — or 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 — which would equate to $1 million from the state, $1 million from the city, and $1 million from the port.

“The reception I got from the Governor’s office was very warm and supportive,” he said. “The challenge that they have at this moment in time is they have is the budget has already been passed.”

However, Stimpson noted that the Governor’s Office agreed to a “good faith effort” to look at the budget available for the next legislative session or between now and that legislative session.

As of now, Stimpson said the city is working on the language for the agreements and securing funding.

