Mayor speaks on flooding risk in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford spoke Thursday about how the next few days could be catastrophic in terms of flooding in the area. “Yesterday’s event was very small, the one coming up is expected to be catastrophic… we hope that’s not the case,” said Mayor Crawford.

Wildfire Resources

He added, “Please trust us, please stay out of the village, and as soon as it’s safe for you to come back we want you back, but I will let you know we’ve had severe damage.”

A village spokesperson said they got 2.5 inches of rain in an hour and a half forcing them to pull crews away from the northwestern area of Ruidoso to avoid floodwaters. “It adds another dimension to it because we have to be sure that we have people on either side of the bridges in our town so that if we lose any of the bridges we’ve got personnel on either side to help and figure out what to do,” said Spokesperson Kerry Gladden, Village of Ruidoso.

There have been three swift water rescues.

