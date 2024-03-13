Mayor Schor commits to new Lansing city hall, outlines signs of progress in annual speech

LANSING — Mayor Andy Schor delivered his seventh State of the City speech Tuesday, this time with a promise that "Lansing's time is now."

Standing at the podium in the new Grewal Hall in downtown Lansing, Schor was fresh off wins and setbacks from a Monday city council meeting.

He made it clear he wasn't giving up on the city purchasing the $3.65 million Masonic Temple for a new City Hall campus, a proposal that was rejected in a tied 4-4 vote. Some council members said they needed more time to speak to residents while considering the proposal.

"I am still committed to a new City Hall," Schor said, speaking to hundreds during his evening address at Grewal Hall. "City Council has accepted and appropriated $40 million from the state for a new city hall, and I have authority to spend it.

"My proposal is to revitalize the old city hall into a hotel, which is desperately needed, while moving city government into the Masonic Temple building and having a one-stop shop for residents and visitors."

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks Tuesday, March 12, 2024, during his State of the City address at Grewal Hall in downtown Lansing.

Schor vowed to try again during a speech that went over city priorities and accomplishments, going neighborhood by neighborhood, in highlighting various new developments and investments.

The mayor said the city is seeing financial investments including more than $200 million in state and federal grants from last year, better neighborhood coordination and less violent crime but still has challenges like revitalizing downtown.

"People are really proud of our city," Schor said, after the speech.

Lloyd Bingman, chief operating officer of The Bingman Group in Okemos, said he came out to support Schor and was pleased with the mayor's list of accomplishments and goals.

"There are a lot of things developing right now and Lansing should be proud," he said.

Downtown development

A February 2024 rendering of the proposed Capitol Tower, which would be part of the $228 million New Vision Lansing project, at Ottawa and Walnut streets.

Schor said that in addition to the city hall and the $228 million New Vision Lansing downtown development plan, the city is looking forward to the MSUFCU Ovation music venue scheduled to open by 2025 in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue.

"No more having to go to Detroit or Grand Rapids for a concert," Schor said. "Well, you still can."

City leaders broke ground on MSUFCU Ovation in June. Construction is expected to start this year for the 2025 opening, the mayor said.

He said housing is increasing in downtown to match the challenge of losing so many state workers.

Parks and recreation

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks Tuesday, March 12, 2024, during his State of the City address at Grewal Hall in downtown Lansing.

Schor said the city may be able to announce more soon about changing Washington Park, 2700 S. Washington Ave., into Stabenow Park to honor retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the first woman to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

"We have new playground equipment, new public art, fitness park, a relocated picnic shelter and more," he said.

Schor talked about Play Michigan, an accessible riverside park in downtown, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for the Neighborhood Advisory Board.

The city recently expanded its trail system and plans to add another 2.3 miles of trail on the southside this year, Schor said.

A safe city

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks Tuesday, March 12, 2024, during his State of the City address at Grewal Hall in downtown Lansing.

Schor said safety in the city is one of his priorities, and he led his speech with crime and police highlights, saying violent crime rates have fallen by more than a quarter since a 2021 peak and homicides have also decreased.

"While crime is down, we continue to see a steady pace of shootings because illegal guns are just too easy for people to get," he said. "And they are too empowering for people to use.

Schor said the city's violent crime initiative has taken in 1,600 guns since 2021 and progress is being made with Advance Peace and its Peacemaker Fellowship, which has focused on Southwest Lansing. He said the biggest change in gun violence would come from the state level because of gun access and he urged work beyond safe storage and extreme risk protection laws approved by legislators in 2023.

Schor said he hopes the city can hire 15 new officers this year, for a total of nearly 230, if state legislators approve a public safety revenue sharing bill.

He said safety extends to social workers, sent out with police officers in one of the state's first such programs, and safety includes speeding cars, being addressed with speed trailers and electronic speed signs.

"I don't like ticketing Lansing residents, but we need people to slow down and keep streets and pedestrians safe," Schor said.

Business, workforce communities

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks Tuesday, March 12, 2024, during his State of the City address at Grewal Hall in downtown Lansing.

From 2018 to 2023, Schor said, the city has attracted $3.8 billion of private investment, creating 3,207 jobs and retaining another 342 jobs in Lansing.

Schor recognized new restaurants at Lansing Shuffle and a new Starbucks and Bobcat Bonnies at the former Clara's restaurant site.

He recognized Desmond Ferguson, whose Moneyball store and headquarters has been part of the growth on the westside of the city, including an upcoming renovation of the former Parks Furniture building and $19 million to prepare the former Fisher Body plant for development.

He mentioned southside developments, including a potential new one.

"We are working on getting rid of the blight that is the former University Motor Mall on the Southside by Edgewood," Schor said. "I am optimistic and confident that we will be able to announce a redevelopment and reactivation there soon."

He said the city is expecting to have a plan in place by the end of summer for tearing down and replacing the former Pleasant Grove School, the onetime school of Malcolm X, into a center to include an Ingham County health clinic.

The Ultium battery plant, which recently finished 2 million construction work hours and is on pace for an early 2025 completion, will work with a recent $8 million federal grant for new EV charging stations.

"We expect to build these cars here," Schor said, "And make ourselves the EV capital city."

