Mayor says State of the City is improving

Mar. 1—McAlester Mayor John Browne touched on a number of topics during his annual State of the City address.

Browne interspersed his message with literary and musical quotes as he touched on topics including the city budget, infrastructure upgrades, plans for the city to take over water plant operations and economic development during the Tuesday night city council meeting.

He started with a quote from the song "Dreams" by the Irish band, The Cranberries."

"Oh, our lives are changing everyday, in every possible way,and oh, our dreams are never quite as it seems."

"Paraphrasing the Cranberries, our city is going through changes it seems every day," Browne said, before turning to Greek mythology and Sisyphus, the king of Ephyra, condemned to forever roll a heavy boulder up a hill, only to see it endlessly roll down again.

"Governing is a task which takes Sisyphean-type effort and resolution, working hard to reach a pinnacle only to have the proverbial boulder roll right back down the other side," Browne said. "While for Sisyphus the toil is never-ending, our city has hope for a better outcome.

"Each time we reach the apex we flatten the point a little bit which will eventually become a platform to allow us to stay on the top without rolling back down the mountain"

He then quoted American novelist Joseph Heller: "That's some catch, that Catch-22."

CITY REVENUE

"We are having the second-best year we've ever had as far as revenue goes," Browne said. "Last year was the only one better and it had some artificial help from the federal government's money that were remnants of the ARPA funds and others, so it can be reasonably thought that this year may actually be a better year with organic growth instead of stimulus funds," he said, referring to American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"So what's the catch? Well, based on the original budget projection we are behind in revenue production,"Browne said. "We are ahead, meaning spending less, on expense spending and we are in no danger of having to make drastic actions to maintain a balanced budget as required by state statute."

The city's administrative teams have done a great job to absorb the revenue decline without having to reduce services, increase rates or harm city employees, Browne said.

"They have done a remarkable job, in that citizens shouldn't even notice any change in our day-to-day operations. Of course, that wouldn't be the case if our fantastic city workers, non-uniform and union, didn't buy into the adjustments.

"I feel I can speak for, not just myself, but the entire council, when I say we have the best people any organization could ask for and our thanks go out to you all," Browne said. "We are grateful for everything you do to keep the city running. That is some catch, that Catch-22. We are having our second best, possibly our organically best year-ever, while having to reduce our budget. To steal from Alanis Morrisette, 'Isn't it ironic?'"

Browne also interspersed a quote from The Beatles, with Paul McCartney's "Let It Be."

"And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me. Shine until tomorrow, let it be."

WATER LINE REPLACEMENT

"Even though we are navigating a small storm, there is still some shining light," Browne said, with city so far investing approximately $16 million of the $32 million originally set for water line replacement and other water improvements.

"Along with the original voter-approved amount, we have received a grant for $2 million to add to the project," Browne said, with the additional funding allowing the city to replace the lines that run along Main Street.

"These lines have caused major problems in the past and in some areas are among the oldest in the system," the mayor said. Repairing these lines cause more problems than just being out of water.

"Main Street is a heavily-traveled road and is part of the state highway system," Browne said It also runs parallel to the railroad. "Both of these facts can cause delayed time to repair due to, in some cases, two governmental agencies and one private business having to sign off on the work."

"I think it has been quite obvious that this replacement project, with just the work that has been done so far, we have reduced the major outages that we have had in the past," said Browne. "As this project continues, there will be a focus on replacing under-performing fire hydrants, especially around our schools."

Browne then quoted lyrics from the Grateful Dead's song "Ripple."

"Reach out your hand, if your cup be empty. If your cup is full, may it be again."

WATER TREATMENT PLANT

"Another shining light for our community will be the city taking over operation of our water treatment plant, accompanied by a revamping of the delivery system of the plant," Browne said.

"Our treatment plant is 40-plus years old. We have done a lot to modernize the structure of the plant. It is now time to update the mechanical features." He noted the current system runs on a high-voltage mechanism that is either on or off. This power system is rarely used anymore, which makes it difficult to get parts when needed.

"In fact many of these parts have to be fabricated on-order," Browne said. "This causes long delays in getting them, which, of course, causes delays in getting the system back up.

"The high voltage needed for the current system also brings the need to use industrial electricians. Replacing the electrical system will also let us replace the pumps to variable speed pumps. As it sets now, our pump are either open full-blast or off. A problem that comes arises from what is called hydraulic hammering, wherein a full force or volume and pressure hits all at once. This is similar to what happens when air is in the lines when you turn your kitchen faucet on. This hammering can cause more problems considering the age of much of our infrastructure."

Taking back operation of the plant, provides benefits to the city that have been unavailable, he said.

"First we will have direct communication with the operators of the plant since they will be our employees," Browne said. "We have also moved the administrators of our utility department to the plants building, thereby removing another level of access to immediate data and oversight."

An additional benefit is local vendors will now have the opportunity to bid on chemical supplies, the mayor said. "Not only is this good for our economy, it also provides quicker access to chemicals when needed. All these projects taken together should make noticeable differences in delivery and quality of water."

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

On the economic development front, the city is having a good year with the expectation that the coming year will be even better, Browne said.

"Our TIF is on-schedule to pay off a year early," said Browne, referring to Tax Increment Financing agreement that led to the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.

"Once paid off, this will add approximately $1 million back in our budget," Browne said.

"Another success is manufacturing company Loren Cook had opened a plant here in McAlester," he said. "This brings 40-to-50 well-paying jobs to our community. Quik Trip will begin their building any day now. This will also bring in a number of good-paying jobs. Berry Plastics, through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce who have been great partners for the city is expanding, adding over 20 new jobs.

"These successes, along with some very promising contacts, one of which we will hopefully be able to announce soon, are bringing good-paying jobs into the city which helps attract quality of life investments," Browne said.

He then included a quote from the song "The Middle" by Jimmy Eats World."

"It just takes some time; you're in the middle of the ride. Everything, everything will be just fine. Everything, everything will be alright, alright."

VOTING

Browne noted this will be his last State of the City report.

"I am term-limited out, so the next report will be from a new mayor," Browne said.

"I urge everyone to get registered to vote, get their friends and family registered if they aren't already, then make sure they go vote.

"It is the single greatest right we have and to not exercise it is an affront to those who have fought for this right," Browne said. "In addition to it being the right thing to do, remember what Plato once said: 'One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is you end up being governed by your inferiors.'"

Browne closed with a song lyric he said makes him happy: Bob Marley & The Wailers' "Three Little Birds."

"Rise up this morning, smiled with the rising sun. Three little birds pitch by my doorstep, singing sweet songs of melodies pure and true

"Saying, "This is my message to you, singing, 'Don't worry about a thing.

" 'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright."