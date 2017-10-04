Mayor of San Juan wears a 'NASTY' T-shirt in a TV interview after Trump's visit to Puerto Rico

Whoever is responsible for the Mayor of San Juan's T-shirt collection, we'd like to take this time to thank you.

Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, not one to mince her words or protest T-shirts, wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with the words "NASTY" on it to a Univision interview Wednesday morning. Yulín Cruz's T-shirt appears to have been in response to Trump's tweets about her on Saturday, as well as his spectacularly tone deaf visit to the island yesterday.

Here's what Yulín Cruz had to say of his time there:

"When someone is annoyed by someone claiming lack of drinking water, lack of medicine for the sick, and lack of food for the hungry, that person has problems too severe to be explained in an interview. What is really nasty is that anyone would turn their back on the Puerto Rican people," Yulín Cruz told Univision.

"Lo que es 'nasty' es que se de la espalda al pueblo puertorriqueño": alcaldesa de San Juan @CarmenYulinCruz pic.twitter.com/f0U92cln0F — Al Punto Univision (@AlPunto) October 4, 2017

From his golf club on Saturday, Trump tweeted: "The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.

He later added: "Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

After showing up in Puerto Rico yesterday to pitch paper towels at desperate people and humiliate everyone watching, the President then hopped back in his air conditioned plane to Nevada to do whatever the hell he did there.

Over the weekend, Yulín Cruz was spotted wearing a similarly designed T-shirt reading "We are dying."

The death toll in Puerto Rico is 34, though it is expected to rise far higher.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz is wearing a shirt that says "Help Us, We Are Dying" to draw attention to the crisis in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/sb9gz0eNp2 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 30, 2017

The #Deplorable Twitter community that supports Trump, already reeling from the NFL protests, shamed the mayor for not wearing more appropriate T-shirts on television — not the president, for you know, failing the Puerto Rican people.

Those "true colors" certainly came out on #CNN. Never too many people dying to customize a t-shirt amirite? pic.twitter.com/SvIQNTYYiA — #MAGAZILLA (@kaiju_conserv) September 30, 2017

NASTY women like Clinton and Yulín Cruz are fighting back, one block print T-shirt at a time.

