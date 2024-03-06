Mayor of Saint Paris passes away less than 2 months after being sworn in

The Saint Paris community is mourning the sudden passing of its mayor.

Dr. Sam Ronicker passed away this week, a spokesperson for the village confirmed to News Center 7.

Ronicker was elected mayor in November 2023 and was sworn in this past January.

Prior to being elected mayor, Ronicker served on the village council from January 2022 to December 2023.

The village will fly flags at the village office, Harmon Park, and police department at half-staff until sundown on March 10 in honor of Ronicker’s life and service.

In a statement shared on social media, the Saint Paris Police Department said Ronicker was a huge supporter of the village and had big plans for the community.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also honored Ronicker on social media.

“The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office continues to stand with the Village of St. Paris, as they mourn the loss of their leader and friend while navigating through this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.