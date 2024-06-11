Mayor responds to flooding issues on Luke Street and Strain Road

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — People who live in an Athens community are frustrated by the drainage issues that have affected their neighborhood street for decades.

Homeowners want an update from the mayor on the next steps in fixing the problem.

On Monday, Athens City Mayor Ronnie Marks responded to those concerns, saying the problem is being addressed.

The mayor says he met recently with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to secure the funding to connect the drainage to the newer communities being constructed just yards from the flood zone.

“We’ve put together the entire package of information, and sent it in for a pre-application for ADEM,” said Marks. “They are the ones that came to the table and said that they have money available to help us with these issues and so, we’ve reached out to them, and the pre-application should be back in a couple of weeks and right now that’s the only update that I have.”

For several years News 19 has covered the issues that have plagued that neighborhood for decades due to an outdated septic tank system.

Raw sewage, problems with drainage, and mold are just some of the issues they say have been unaddressed.

The residents have taken these concerns to Athens city leaders several times, but there was no plan in place yet to fix those issues.

Sharon Wilson, whose home on Luke Street has flooded several times, has complained about the raw sewage that backs up into her home during the heavy rains. Wilson is fed up and she wants to hear from the mayor about what’s being done.

“I hope that the city decides to do something, “Wilson told News 19. “I called the mayor to come out here, but by the time the mayor comes out the flooding is all over with. I want him to really come out and see how the water is all over everywhere where you can’t even see my driveway or how to turn in.”

