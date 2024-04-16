Mayor Mike Duggan to highlight neighborhood upgrades, removing junk in State of the City

Mayor Mike Duggan on Wednesday will deliver his 11th annual State of the City address, this time in a not-so-massive space, a break from previous years.

Besides boosting the upcoming NFL draft in downtown Detroit, Duggan plans to drill down on improving the quality of life in neighborhoods in an intimate setting at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church on Detroit's northwest side. Last year, Duggan took the stage touting the city's accomplishments in front of hundreds inside the Michigan Central Depot, a structure that was once an eyesore and nearly up for demolition but has been restored to soon become one of Detroit's polished gems. In previous years, he took the stage at the General Motor's Factory Zero and Stellantis assembly plants.

"These all represent large-scale investments and, of course, thousands of jobs in our city, which is important. But sometimes the most important progress doesn't come in the form of huge investments, especially in our neighborhoods," said Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison. "This is in a neighborhood that many thought was long-forgotten by the mayor and city administrators. Instead, Dexter Avenue's coming back is spurred by efforts and a lot of residents, people who really care who stuck in there and stayed. So we would never give up on any of our neighborhoods. And the mayor's vision is that every neighborhood in the city of Detroit has a future."

Solar neighborhoods and abandoned cars

Bettison touted recent upgrades to the neighborhood, such as Zussman Park, renovations of vacant homes that have been renovated and reoccupied, new businesses and improved streetscape upgrades, which are happening across the city but "few people thought it would reach Dexter."

Duggan is also expected to outline a "good news" strategy to address abandoned vehicles sitting on neighborhood lawns and backyards.

"The mayor is going to deliver the new strategy and outline how he’s going to address quality of life and nuisance issue. The municipal parking and police department will work together to address the issue, which we know brings down property values and is an eyesore to neighborhoods," Bettison said.

Duggan also plans to highlight a "significant update" on the city's solar farms initiative, in which he plans to announce the first solar neighborhood in the near future.

"We’re down to the eight finalists and the mayor will talk about what people can expect, and when," Bettison said. "This is going to address another form of neighborhood blight and put more than 200 acres of vacant land back into a productive use. Many of those lands that will have solar fields have had a lot of illegal dumping and other nuisance-type issues."

Grixdale Farms was among the initial list of finalists but the city lacked support among residents, who continuously spoke against it in public meetings, and nixed the neighborhood from the list.

Transforming the city's "blight to beauty," one of the city's initiatives, will be a main theme Wednesday.

"As you remove blight and address quality of life issues, the property values increase. I'm sure he's going to talk about overall increase of wealth via real estate and property values," Bettison said.

The event is by invitation only but can be streamed online.

