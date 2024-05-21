Mayor: Marion City Councilman Ayers Ratliff booked into jail on rape charges

Marion City Council member Ayers Ratliff was booked into jail Monday night on a rape charge, the city's mayor confirmed.

Marion City Councilman Ayers Ratliff, right, was arrested and booked in jail on a rape charge Monday, May 20, 2024, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Bill Collins said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would handle the investigation into the allegations against Ratliff. He provided no additional comment on the arrest. BCI has not returned a message seeking comment in the ongoing investigation.

The Multi-County Correctional Facility in Marion where authorities booked Ratliff serves Marion and Hardin counties. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, staff at the jail said Ratliff was not listed as an inmate.

Ratliff, a Democrat, has served on the Marion City Council since he was first elected in 2005.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Marion City Councilman Ayers Ratliff jailed on rape charges, mayor says