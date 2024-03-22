Mayor Lyles calls gun violence ‘epidemic’ in a letter addressed to city’s youth

While city officials look for solutions to curb youth violence, Mayor Vi Lyles took to social media with a message for Charlotte’s youth.

Publishing a letter Thursday, Lyles said gun violence had become an “epidemic” and an issue that needs youth involvement to change.

“I urge you to speak out against gun violence, to advocate for safer communities, and to support one another in this fight,” Lyles said in the letter. “But beyond raising awareness and calling for action, the adults in this city must come together to work on underlying issues that contribute to violence in our community.”

A letter to the Youth of Charlotte - pic.twitter.com/MjcfuRwuJW — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) March 21, 2024

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has previously raised the alarm about increased youth violence and crimes, including those involving shootings. Officers arrested 3,016 youths in 2023, which marked a 34% increase from 2022.

More teenagers and children were both victims and suspects of shootings. In 2023, there was an 18% increase from the year before in shootings involving juveniles. Police also named 108 young people as suspects in shootings — a 33% increase.

And while Lyles hopes the city’s youth will heed her call, the reception to the letter faced some online criticism.

Some people questioned why Lyles would publish a letter on social media, rather than go into schools and speak to students.

This is comedy. You’re writing a letter to the youth like they will just read it and listen to you on social media? Why don’t you go into the city and preach this instead of only appearing when big corps are throwing money your way?! — BBecker (@bkthrone) March 21, 2024

Mayor Viles would it be possible for you and city counsel to visit every school and have this conversation before the end of the year. My mom is an educator and I worry about her everyday. — Jennacheryl The Professional Fan (@jennacheryl) March 21, 2024

Others said prosecuting criminals and handing out harsher punishments would be more effective.

Hey here’s an idea, prosecute crime! Tough on crime helps! AG Stein this is in u! — Angela Blair (@AngelaB78637706) March 21, 2024

How about prosecuting crime? Judges need to do a better job, keeping criminals in jail, no matter how old they are. — Kathy Smith (@KathySm60926028) March 22, 2024

Lyles’ letter was published on the same day that City Council member Tiawana Brown, who represents District 3, helped conduct a youth-led panel discussion on the topic of youth violence in the city.

Students, their families and community leaders shared thoughts on the issue and how it has impacted their lives. They talked about ideas for potential solutions, like stricter gun laws or self-defense training.

On Friday, Lyles said in a statement that although she wasn’t able to attend the panel discussion, she wanted to show her support of the conversations surrounding the issue with her letter. She said she also wanted to commend Brown for spearheading the effort to bring the community together for a dialogue.

In her letter, Lyles said solutions require investment in education, mental health services and economic opportunities for the city’s youth.

“I know the road ahead will not be easy. There will be challenges, setbacks, and moments of doubt,” she said. “But I believe in the resilience of our youth, and I have faith that together, we can build a brighter future for Charlotte.”