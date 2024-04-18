Mayor of Lawrence discusses public safety improvements
Four months after taking office, the mayor of Lawrence says she has made public safety a priority. FOX 59 sat down with Deborah Whitfield to hear her plans for combating crime.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
The app is like a combination of Twitter and Clubhouse. Built by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder exec Brian Norgard, Airchat takes a refreshingly intimate approach to social media. There are people I’ve known online for years, and only after following each other on AirChat did I realize I’d never heard their actual voices.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
LG's S95TR Dolby Atmos soundbar isn't cheap, but at least it includes a subwoofer and rear surround speakers in the box.
Sony has bestowed the Bravia Theater name upon all of its home audio gear, starting with two soundbars, a four-speaker system and a neckband speaker.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
This viral insulated bottle has a push-to-open lid and some colors are on sale for as low as $23.
The stories you need to start your day: Mayorkas’s impeachment trial, Travis Kelce’s new game show and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The watermark is a translucent version of the Snap logo with a sparkle emoji, and it will be added to any AI-generated image that are exported from the app or saved to the camera roll. The watermark, which is Snap's logo with a sparkle, denotes AI-generated images created using Snap's tools. On its support page, the company said removing the watermark from images will violate its terms of use.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
Understanding the differences between a money market account vs. money market fund is crucial. Learn more about how these two financial products work and which one is best for your savings.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
Former senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinero is teaming up with SpaceX alum-turned-VC Achal Upadhyaya and one of Sequoia’s top finance leaders, Spencer Hemphill, on a new venture called Interlagos Capital, TechCrunch has learned. There is little public information available about Interlagos, and the trio did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Ochinero, Upadhyaya and Hemphill are all listed on the documents.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe, one of the final vehicles built at the NUMMI plant in California, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.