Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints 1st Latina chief of staff
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his new chief of staff Tuesday, after longtime city employee Rich Guidice's retirement.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his new chief of staff Tuesday, after longtime city employee Rich Guidice's retirement.
The "magic number" for retirement savings has swelled to an all-time high, but Americans are worried they won't reach it.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Neither the LSU men's or women's basketball team have been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Claim up to 47% off thanks to this Amazon sale!
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.6 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
Fans rave about how good these feel — and sound — in their ears. 'I was blown away.'
Buying a home can feel financially out of reach. Learn why house prices are so high and how today’s costs compare to historical housing prices.
US crude futures have gained 20% this year and pushed energy stocks to outperform the market as rising geopolitical tensions and lower supply buoy prices.
Porsche is testing a new electric SUV to slot in somewhere above the Macan EV; this is either a Cayenne EV or the three-row K1. We have some thoughts about that based on what the camo is telling us.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
A California assemblyman has introduced a new bill that would give employees the "right to disconnect."