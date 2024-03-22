Mayor Gloria Names a New Police Chief

TechCrunch

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it's launching a formal "phase 2" investigation into the planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK. "Our initial assessment of this deal has identified concerns which could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in U.K. mobile networks," Julie Bon, the CMA's deputy chief economic adviser, said in a statement. "These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions."