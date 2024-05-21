Mayor Ginther highlights camera network, Columbus zoning overhaul in state of city

Andrew J. Ginther is the mayor of the city of Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther outlined his vision for Ohio's largest city and priorities for his third term: public safety; inclusive, affordable neighborhoods; and an expanded, equitable and affordable transportation system.

Here's what you need to know from the mayor's prepared remarks, which he was expected to deliver Tuesday evening.

Using cameras to enhance Downtown security

The mayor also discussed a plan to allow police to connect to a network of hundreds of privately owned Downtown security cameras to monitor city streets and potentially inside areas of properties by 2025 in a bid to fight crime.

"These cameras show what’s happening as events are unfolding, before our cruisers arrive at the scene, and this intel has proven invaluable in achieving the best possible use of our officers' time and delivering the best possibleresults for our residents," according to an advance copy of the mayor's address Tuesday evening at the Lincoln Theatre in the historic King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

"From identifying and tracking suspects and the vehicles they use to commit crimes to locating missing persons whose whereabouts are unknown, we’re already seeing signs of tremendous success, and we’re excited to take this work to the next level."

Mayor pushes for moving away from auto dependence

Ginther also hit on familiar themes such as growth and the ongoing zoning overhaul.

"For nearly 100 years, the growth of our city has been centered around the automobile – which paved the way for a car-centric transportation system.

He questioned if that would be sustainable, especially with 1 million new residents projected to live in the region over the next 25 years.

"Does anyone want to see a million more cars on the road?" he asked.

Zoning plan tied to LinkUS transit effort

The new zoning plan calls for packing taller buildings than is currently allowed along major transportation corridors, and eliminating expensive off-street parking requirements for developers. The hope is that residents will forego cars and use public transportation, such as the planned "LinkUS" comprehensive transportation plan.

"It’ll create a new, improved and affordable mobility system across Central Ohio by installing at least five “rapid transit lines” starting along West Broad, East Main and Olentangy River Road – some of our major growth corridors," Ginther was expected to say, according to the advanced copy of the speech. "Bus Rapid Transit – or BRT, for short – offers an experience that feels like light rail, moves as quickly as light rail, and can be up to seven times less expensive to build, when you look at the cost-per-mile."

Crime Gun Intelligence Center improving safety

As in his recent political campaign last summer and fall, Ginther highlighted public safety as a major concern and top priority.

"We will not allow a small number of people to destroy our sense of community," the mayor was expected to say. "We will not be deterred from seeking progress or improvement to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Columbus."

The mayor highlighted a new Crime Gun Intelligence Center – a partnership between the city, state and federal ATF, that can trace a gun trace a gun within 48 hours, down from up to 50 days. Next year, construction will start on the new Hilltop Substation along Sullivant Avenue.

"And we recently started readying the site of the new Real Time Crime Center and Public Safety Campus in North Linden – an emerging hub of actionable intelligence," Ginther said.

Mayor optimistic in call to action

"We want everyone in this community to see themselves in our city’s future, and I am truly excited about all that lies ahead," Ginther was to day. "We will continue to focus on advancing safety, transit, and housing. Those are my top priorities."

Ginther dubbed the coming years as the city's "decade of action."

"It will require change, and it will require conviction, but this is a pro-growth community, and we believe the sky’s the limit in the City of Columbus. We don’t just want to get bigger; we also want to get better."

