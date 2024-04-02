Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak sworn in, gives inaugural State of the City Address: what she said

According to Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, Burlington is looking toward "a future that we can all be proud of."

This and many other promises were made during her State of the City Address April 1, given moments after she was sworn into office. She gave the address to a packed Contois Auditorium in City Hall, where family, friends and residents filled the balconies metal folding chairs, and even stood lining the walls and doorways.

There was an excitement prior to the meeting, with people laughing and chatting until it was time to welcome Mulvaney-Stanak into the chambers. She was welcomed with applause when she came in hand-in-hand with her children, Ruby and Elliot. The latter she thanked for "not wearing pajamas tonight."

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak speaks to family, friends, councilors and residents during her inaugural State of the City Address.

Mulvaney-Stanak made history as the first woman and openly LGBT person to serve as Burlington's mayor. She beat out longtime Democratic City Councilor Joan Shannon in the March 6 election, winning 51.4% of the vote.

Inaugural State of the City Address

Mulvaney-Stanak began her address with a round of thanks. In that she included Mayor Miro Weinberger for his twelve years of service, former Mayor Peter Clavelle, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and Senator Patrick Leahy, all of whom were in attendance. She also thanked city councilors, candidates - with a special thanks to Shannon - and her family.

Mulvaney-Stanak then addressed the struggles that Burlington is currently facing like "homelessness, addiction and mental health [that] are causing Vermonters to suffer deeply on our city's streets."

Mayor-elect Emma Mulvaney-Stanak shakes hands with Mayor Miro Weinberger before she is sworn in as mayor April 1, 2024.

She also mentioned affordable and safe housing, the $9 million budget deficit, public safety, and the overdose crisis. She acknowledged work that has already been done to address those problems, and pointed out that more needs to be done. More in-depth plans of action are expected to come out in her first few months in office.

The climate crisis was also addressed, with Mulvaney-Stanak mentioning the extreme weather last summer. She pointed out the many vases of bright tulips on the chamber tables, provided by June Farm, one of the farms who persevered following the flooding.

Mulvaney-Stanak also spoke about Burlington's "vibrant" nature, and said that "racism, identity-based hate and violence have no place." She stressed moving forward with inclusivity and caring deeply for your neighbors, saying she hopes to lead with hope and love for the city.

"This election was grounded by the idea that we do not have to confront these challenges alone – that we are in this together, and we all have a role to play in creating a bright future for all Burlingtonians," Mulvaney-Stanak said. "And that is the kind of Mayor I will be."

Newly appointed positions

After Mulvaney-Stanak's address, newly elected and re-elected city councilors were sworn in by the mayor. Out of the 12 seats, eight were filled by newcomers: Carter Neubieser, Sarah Carpenter, Joe Kane, Becca Brown McKnight, Ben Traverse, Marek Broderick, Evan Litwin and Gene Bergman.

Two other positions were filled before the meeting was adjourned for the night. Ben Traverse of Ward 5 was voted in as City Council President with votes 10-2.

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak sits between Chief Administrative Officer Katherine Schad and councilors Carter Neubieser and Gene Bergman at the city council meeting April 1, 2024.

Three councilors were appointed to the Board of Finance: Kane, Carpenter and Mark Barlow.

Earlier in the day, Mulvaney-Stanak announced hires for key positions in her staff:

Erin Jacobsen, Chief of Staff. Jacobsen most recently served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General and the Co-Director of the Community Justice Unit at the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. She has previously served on the faculty of Vermont Law and Graduate School and directed the school’s poverty law and immigrant rights clinics. Jacobsen is a graduate of Emerge Vermont, a political leadership training organization for Democratic women.

Joe Magee, Communications Director. Magee joins the Mayor’s Office after serving two-and-a-half years on the Burlington City Council representing the Old North End and Downtown. He most recently served as an outreach and communications advisor for Mulvaney-Stanak’s mayoral bid. Prior to joining the campaign, Magee worked as an event logistics consultant, and as a National Advance Manager for Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, producing nationally televised campaign events.

Emma Allen, Administrative Assistant. Allen has served in this role for the Weinberger administration since July 2023. She brings prior experience with constituent engagement and administrative support, having served in the offices of Senator Peter Welch and former Senator Patrick Leahy.

The meeting adjourned shortly after the motion was passed. The council meets bi-monthly with their next meeting April 15. The schedule, agenda and past meeting minutes can be found on the city website.

