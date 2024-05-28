Mayor Donna Deegan at 63% job approval as she nears end of her first year

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan speaks during a ceremony Monday, May 6, 2024 outside the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Fla. City officials, Groundwork Jacksonville and sponsors Baptist Health formally opened and celebrated the Emerald Trail LaVilla Link.

Mayor Donna Deegan closes in on her first year as mayor with 63% of Duval County residents approving the job she's doing, a showing that University of North Florida political science professor Michael Binder says puts her in a good position as she heads this summer toward unveiling next year's budget and getting a Jaguars stadium deal approved by City Council.

Deegan was well-known from her years as a television news anchor and founder of the Donna Marathon for breast cancer awareness and research, but she'd never served in political office when she was sworn in July 1 and presented her first budget a couple of weeks later. As a Democrat, she has sometimes faced opposition from the Republican-controlled City Council.

"The first year is always tough for a rookie mayor because you have to come in and you have a blink of an eye before the budget is due and especially if you're not somebody who's been involved in city government, there's a learning curve," Binder said. "I think she's navigated it pretty well."

This summer will have council votes on the proposed stadium renovation deal Deegan negotiated with the Jaguars and her proposed 2024-25 budget that will lay out spending priorities that could shape the rest of her four-year term.

"I think she's in a pretty good place," Binder said Tuesday. "That being said, there's still a majority-Republican council that's given her some grief and some pushback over the year."

The UNF Public Opinion Research Lab poll released Monday shows her 63% job approval was significantly higher than the 28% disapproval while those who said they don't know or refused to answer stood at 9%. Deegan did best among Democrats and non-party affiliated voters. Most Republican respondents disapproved of how she's handling the job.

Sheriff T.K. Waters and State Attorney Melissa Nelson also topped the 60% mark and were well above water in how residents views their job performance. Nelson, who faced no opposition in this year's election for a third four-year term, had approval from 61% of respondents and 20% disapproval.

Waters was at 64% approval and 26% disapproval. His approval rating matched what the UNF poll found in September.

Waters and Nelson, both Republicans, were above water with Republican, Democratic and non-affiliated voters. Their support was strongest among Republicans.

"By and large, our elected officials have some pretty solid popularity numbers," Binder said on the First Coast Connect radio talk show.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: UNF polls shows views of Jacksonville mayor and sheriff