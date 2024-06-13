Mayor Deegan helps distribute food and pet supplies to military members and their families

With help from the mayor, Military Affairs, the Veterans Department, Feeding Northeast Florida, and other partners gathered together to help military families on Thur., Jun. 13.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Food Farmacy in Mayport assists active-duty military families.

Mayor Deegan and volunteers distributed free groceries and pet supplies at the Fleet Reserve Building off Mayport Road.

“We will always be grateful for their service and make sure they have the support they need,” Mayor Deegan said.

The food program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 2nd Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of every month. Active military families just need to bring a military ID with them.

Mayor Donna Deegan helps distribute food to active duty sailors and their families in Jacksonville on Thursday.

On the 2nd and 4th Thursday of every month, multiple partners supply free groceries and pet supplies to military families.

Active duty military families with a military ID can take advantage of this program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 2nd Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of every month.

Military affairs, the Veterans Department, Feeding Northeast Florida, and many other partners came together, providing free groceries and pet supplies to military families on Thursday.

Food distribution to military families takes place at the Fleet Reserve Building off Mayport Road.

Many volunteers including Mayor Deegan assisted in distributing food to military members and their families on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.