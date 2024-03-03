Mayor Cherelle Parker responds to video showing City Executive’s arrest

CENTER CITY - Video has been released during a traffic stop on the Vine Street Expressway Saturday morning, involving Philadelphia’s Executive Director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, Celena Morrison and her husband.

The video shows a portion of the incident and was posted on social media by Morrison’s sister.

"Put your hands behind your back!" the Pennsylvania State Police trooper yells.

"They are, they are," responds Morrison’s husband, at which point she cries out, "That’s my husband!"

Morrison continues, "That is my husband. I don't know why you are doing this. Don't worry about it. I'm gonna get his...I work for the Mayor. No. I work for the Mayor. I work for the Mayor, Please just stop!"

The cell video was taken by Morrison after a trooper pulled her Infiniti over just after 9 a.m.

In a news release, state police say there were multiple vehicle code violations and before the trooper made contact with Morrison, a green Dodge sedan pulled behind the trooper’s vehicle.

State police say the driver became "verbally combative," refused multiple orders and resisted arrest.

The video shows the trooper then approach Morrison and some kind of scuffle took place, before you just hear audio from the recording.

"I don’t know why this is happening. We ain’t done nothing wrong. We ain’t done nothing wrong," Morrison stated.

Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed in a post on X that Morrison was involved in a traffic stop and the video is upsetting.

A video circulating on social media that depicts a portion of the incident is very concerning to me, and I will have no further comment until the investigation has been completed. — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) March 2, 2024

State police say Morrison was interfering with the arrest of the other driver. Both were arrested on various charges, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

FOX 29 reached out to Morrison, but have not heard back.