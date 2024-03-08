Mayor chastises NIPSCO for not following city protocols

Mar. 7—GOSHEN — The city of Goshen is threatening to issue stop-work orders to NIPSCO for not following proper protocols when beginning work in the city.

Goshen approved requests from NIPSCO for road closures for projects across Goshen during the Thursday Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, but Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty also wanted to address a representative who attended the meeting with the complaint.

"We want to work with you, we want to be a good partner with you, but there's a simple process to go through," Leichty said.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a NIPSCO request for daytime road closures on West Pike Street from Riverside Boulevard to Pike Street March 9 through 23. Lighting will also not be operational at times during the project.

During public comment, Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor told the board he spoke with the utility company about protocols and threatened to issue a stop work order. The board approved the stop work order for projects at Wilden Avenue and Indiana Avenue for noncompliance with board protocol.

Michael Landis said he became concerned when he came across flaggers at Indiana Avenue and had no idea why they were stopping traffic.

"They have been disregarding and they know the protocol and if this is helpful in reminding them that they need to follow the proper protocol then I would absolutely support that initiative," Leichty said.

Nick Babin of NIBSCO's Major Projects Division came to the meeting to talk about a substation they're building on West Wilden between North Greene Road and Beaver Lane and traffic control methods for the project through May.

Babin assured that he would speak with other people at the company to ensure others were aware of the concern.

"I'm not trying to shoot the messenger, I know that you are here to make a request, but I want to make sure that is very clear," Leichty added.

The board did approve the traffic controls, as well as some restrictions to the nearby pedestrian path. Babin noted that the path would only be closed while work is occurring.

OTHER BOARD ITEMS INCLUDE:

—A home on Seventh Street was deemed unsafe.

Residential Building Inspector Travis Eash explained that there was an ownership change to Super Smash Brothers around the time of his initial inspection on Oct. 18, but after 60 days, not enough of the work has been completed to bring the property, at 412 N. 7th St., Goshen, up to code.

Eash said the heating and electrical systems and foundation have been improved, but the plumbing is not functional, the floors are in poor condition, multiple doors and windows are broken, door and window trim is rotting, and stairs are not installed properly.

"They did clean it up pretty good, the new owners," said Eash.

Eash said he believes the owners didn't realize the amount of work needed when they purchased the property and then got a report for the code violations. He was told that Super Smash Brothers, LLC and Scott & Cynthia Rugg, property owner, intended to flip the house.

"I'm not saying they're refusing to, they're just not doing it," Eash said, adding that at this point, many of the issues are cosmetic.

The board voted to declare the building unsafe. Repairs must be completed or the building demolished in 60 days.

—The board entered into an agreement with Cripe Design for the design development phase of the City Annex building for $132,142.50.

A study in February of 2023 determined the facility needed some repairs. Considerations include a roof replacement, paint job, stone and brick cleaning, replacement of many windows, door sealant replacements, installing a new elevator, stairway, restrooms, HVAC repair, and fire system.

They also approved the purchase of a 2024 Precept Class A Motorhome 36A by Jayco to be used as the city's portable command center for $99,191.

—The board agreed to a special purchase of road salt as part of the State of Indiana's road salt bid. To get the discounted price, which isn't yet agreed upon, the city committed to a minimum of 1,120 tons and up to 1,680 tons. The agreement is based on volume and not dollar amount.

—The city is working to create an online version of the City Code. The board approved an agreement with American Legal Publishing for codification and hosting on its website for the city's code and zoning and subdivision ordinances for $17,400, with the first year of website hosting at $895 for the first year, and $495 for subsequent years.

"If we're going to hold peoplel accountable for our ordinances, they should also be able to see what our ordinances say," Leichty said. She added that it's expected to be user-friendly.

—The annual statewide tornado siren drill is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 12.

—From March 8 through April 5, the intersection of 10th Street and Douglas Street will be closed as NiBlock Excavating completes an underground storm system as part of the 10th Street Reconstruction Project. Closures are expected to continue nearby after it, but the city said closing in phases with allow Gleason Industrial Products to remain in operation during the construction.

