Mayor Andy Schor to be a new co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns

LANSING - Mayor Andy Schor will be a national co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

Schor is a founding member of the Gun Safety Coalition and has been a member of the mayoral group since 2019. He will be one of three new co-chairs, along with eight existing co-chairs and founder Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor.

The nonprofit organization works on gun safety issues in cities and includes more than 2,000 current or former mayors, including seven of Michigan's 10 biggest cities.

"Gun violence is an issue that mayors across the country are facing head-on," Schor said in a statement. "Nothing is more heartbreaking than talking to parents who have lost a child due to gun violence. There are just too many illegal guns on the streets and in the hands of far too many people who shouldn't have them."

Schor proposed last year a slate of 16 state law changes he said would give law enforcement more tools to curb illegal guns.

Lansing began 2024 with no homicides in the first three months but has had eight homicides in April and May, including a shooting on Memorial Day weekend that killed a teenager and left six others injured.

In 2023, the city of Lansing had 15 homicides, which was above the modern historical average for the city but also lower than any year since 2019. Non-fatal shootings and shooting-related crimes increased slightly in 2023 from 2022, police said at the end of the year.

A mass shooting at Michigan State University in 2023 in neighboring East Lansing, and subsequent gun control activism, helped to drive state legislators to approve several measures tightening gun access.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to be co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns