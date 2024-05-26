Mayor Adams talks early education, college protests

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX on Politics to discuss a broad range of topics, including the city’s lifeguard shortage, library funding, waitlists for early education seats and the NYPD’s conduct during college protests.

On protests on college campuses, Adams continues to say the NYPD showed a great level of discipline despite criticism of police’s conduct.

Mayor Adams talks new zoning proposals

Adams also said NYPD top brass’s conduct on social media was under review.

“The ranking leadership is standing up for their police officers and I commend that. There’s a review taking place, let the review make the determination if any lines were crossed,” Adams said.

Adams also affirmed there were 3K seats available for all students, despite some parents telling PIX11 they were placed on waitlists and could face lengthy commutes.

Adams said there was miscommunication from the Department of Education, and all students would have access to a seat.

“Every child that desires a seat will have access to a seat… nobody’s going to be traveling,” Adams said. “The New York City Public Schools sent out a letter that it was poorly written in the right manner, and they corrected that.”

Watch the video player for the full interview.

