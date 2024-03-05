Mayor Adams’ lawyers give workplace sex assault accuser days to file claim over 1993 incident

The city Law Department demanded in court Tuesday that a woman accusing Mayor Adams of a decades-old sexual assault file a formal complaint outlining her allegations — a move that starts a 20-day clock for her to provide more details about her shocking claim.

The woman, whose name is being withheld by the Daily News, filed a so-called “notice of claim” in Manhattan Supreme Court in November saying she intends to sue the mayor over allegations that he subjected her to “sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination” while they both worked for the city Transit Police Department in 1993.

Since that brief filing, the woman and her attorney have declined to provide more details about her claim. Adams, meantime, has vehemently denied the accusations, and his attorneys said as recently as a few weeks ago that he had yet to be served with her claim, a formality required to kick off any court proceeding.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Sylvia Hinds-Radix, Adams’ corporation counsel who leads the city Law Department, filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court requesting that the woman provide “the complaint in this action” within 20 days.

The filing from Hinds-Radix indicates the initial claim has finally been served, as the Law Department otherwise wouldn’t be able to demand a full complaint.

Megan Goddard, the woman’s attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon, and neither did spokespeople for the Law Department and the mayor.

In addition to Adams, the woman named the NYPD and the Guardians Association as defendants in her initial claim. The Guardians is a Black police officers’ fraternal organization that the mayor used to head in the 1990s.

Adams confirmed in November that he expected the Law Department to represent him in any case brought by the complainant.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.