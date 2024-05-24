Mayfest in the Mountains event kicks off in Red River

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are on high alert as Red River faces a big change this weekend. After canceling its longtime motorcycle rally because of a deadly biker gang shootout last year, the town is launching into a new rally-free festival they hope will be safer.

“Today would be a whole lot of bikes lined up and down the center lane, people walking all around, a big crowd, and today I only see a handful of people,” said Edward Sanchez, a biker and visitor to Red River.

Friday was the kickoff for Red River’s Mayfest in the Mountains event. Even though some businesses and visitors said it was a slower kick off to the weekend, they are still hopeful for a busy weekend.

“We grew up coming here… now having a little one, we’re just excited to have her out here and experience it with us,” said Brady Burney, visitor to Red River.

Red River’s Mayor said the event is more family friendly with live music, activities, and a memorial wall honoring fallen soldiers from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I am excited that we are finally making it more focused on our veterans. A true memorial weekend like it really should have been all the time,” said Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun.

The new event marks the end of more than 40-years of Memorial Day weekend bike rallies, following a deadly biker gang shootout last year where three people were killed.

New Mexico State Police and other nearby departments said they’ll have a large presence at the re-branded festival this weekend. Meanwhile, at least one business has still planned their own Revive the Ride bike rally.

“We want to keep the motorcycle rally alive as a tradition. It’s been going on for 40 years. We think it deserves to keep going. So, we are having live music, contests, and giveaways all weekend long,” said Charlie Wenger, marketing manager for the Motherlode Saloon in Red River.

Red River’s festivities are expected to last through Monday.

