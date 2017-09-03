Maybin's 3-run homer leads Astros over Mets 8-6

Houston Astros' Cameron Maybin hits a three-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Flexen during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros got another win on Sunday thanks to a new face and the return of a familiar one after a long absence.

Cameron Maybin hit a three-run homer, Carlos Correa drove in a run in his return from the disabled list and the Astros swept the New York Mets with an 8-6 victory.

George Springer homered for second straight day for Houston, and Josh Reddick added two hits and three RBIs. The Astros began the series with a doubleheader sweep Saturday in their first home games since flooding from Hurricane Harvey devastated the city.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the team got a boost with Correa back in the lineup after the All-Star shortstop had been out since July 18 after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

"It's a big lift for us; we just added one of the best players in baseball," Hinch said. "That's an exciting guy to get back in the middle of the order. There's a presence about having a guy in the middle of the field."

Houston trailed 4-1 before pushing across five runs in the third. Correa hit an RBI single and Reddick also singled in a run before Maybin connected for his first homer since he was claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

"These guys have been doing this all year so just to be able to come in and help ... I'm looking forward to keeping this thing going," he said. "It's already been a fun two or three days."

Springer led off the fourth with his career-best 31st homer, making it 7-4 Houston.

Will Harris (3-2) pitches a scoreless sixth for the win and Chris Devenski allowed one hit in two scoreless innings for his fourth save.

The Mets pulled within one with two runs in the fifth inning. Former Astros outfielder Nori Aoki, who signed with the Mets on Saturday, hit an RBI single and Tyler Clippard walked Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded with two outs.

But Kevin Plawecki struck out to end the inning, and Houston added an insurance run when Jose Altuve scored on Reddick's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mets starter Chris Flexen (3-4) allowed a career-high nine hits and matched a career high from his last start with seven runs in just four innings. Manager Terry Collins said they have been stressing to him the importance of getting ahead in counts.

"They're too good of a hitting lineup to get into hitters' counts," Collins said. "You've got to be able to make a quality pitch with something other than the fastball."

Houston right-hander Mike Fiers allowed seven hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings in his second tough start after allowing eight runs in his last outing.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores broke his nose on Saturday night when he fouled a ball off his face. Collins said they'll know more about his injury after he visits a doctor in New York on Monday, but added that he doesn't expect the injury to end his season. ... Assistant general manager John Ricco told reporters this weekend that OF Michael Conforto will have surgery to repair a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder sometime next week. Conforto was injured when he dislocated his shoulder on a swing on Aug. 24. ... INF Amed Rosario is day to day with a bruised right index finger.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (back discomfort) will come off the disabled list to make his first start since July 30 on Wednesday at Seattle.

EXTRA EXTRA

Houston first baseman Tyler White had two doubles on Sunday. Six of his 12 hits this season have gone for extra bases with three homers and three doubles.

THEY SAID IT

Correa on how he felt to be back: "I felt like a child, it was so much fun. This is the game I love to play and to be out for ... almost two months it was super boring."

UP NEXT

Mets: Rafael Montero (3-9, 5.12 ERA) will pitch for New York on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Phillies. Montero pitched 8 1/3 innings of three-hit ball in a 2-0 win over the Reds in his last start.

Astros: Ace Dallas Keuchel (11-3, 2.91 ERA) is scheduled to pitch in the opener of a series against the Mariners on Monday. He allowed six runs in six innings in an 8-1 loss to the Rangers in his last outing.