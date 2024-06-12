You may want to avoid weekend travel on this metro-east interstate, starting Friday night

Lanes will be closed in both directions for road repairs this weekend along Interstate 270 between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri, according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Only one lane will remain open during the road work beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the announcement states. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

“Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure,” the announcement states.

For updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on X or get construction at traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.