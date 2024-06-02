May in South Florida was hottest on record. What will June bring?

The heat, humidity and hot ocean temperatures hit South Florida hard in May, and the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday what most residents already knew: 2024 in South Florida broke all records for the warmest May.

So what can we expect in June? Will Florida hold its spot obtained in May as the second in the U.S. for 911 emergency calls for heat-related illnesses?

With scattered showers over the weekend, the first week of June in South Florida should bring some relief from the record-breaking heat and lower the risk of heat-related illnesses. Extreme heat can lead to heat stroke, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, dehydration and even death.

Feels-like temperatures in South Florida are forecast to stay below 100 degrees this week, making it more comfortable and less of a health risk for most people to exercise outdoors or merely take a walk on the beach. Staying hydrated remains important for everyone but even more so for people with health issues such asthma or heart conditions.

Here is what the week ahead looks like based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Heat and Health Tracker. (You can check your ZIP code).

In Broward County, in cities like Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Plantation and Weston: The heat health risk is expected to be moderate through Thursday, which means people who are outside for a long time, or who are sensitive to heat, could have health impacts.

The risk becomes major on Friday and Saturday. On those days, the CDC advises if you have to be outside, stay in the shade as much as possible. The agency also reminds residents “even a few hours in a cool location can lower your risk for health impacts from heat.”

On Friday and Saturday, when the risk is expected to rise to major, the chances of calls for emergency response and visits to hospital ERs for heat-related illness increases.

On Sunday, the feels-ike temperature measured 93 degrees in these Broward cities. Heat can make the air quality worse, however, on Sunday the air quality in these cities was moderate, meaning most people are OK spending time outside.

Cities in Palm Beach County such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach: The heat health risk in these areas is expected to be minor through Wednesday, indicating most people should be fine doing outdoor activity — if they stay hydrated. The risk rises to moderate Thursday through Saturday, indicating you should do outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day or evening, if possible.

“Today is a good day to be outside for most people,” the CDC advised on Sunday based on the heat health risk.

The feels-like temperature on Sunday in these Palm Beach cities was 93 degrees, a significant difference from the feels-like temperature of over 100 degrees that the area reached a multiple days in May.

In Miami-Dade, in cities like downtown Miami, Surfside and Aventura: The heat health risk is minor on Monday indicating a good day to be outside for most people. But for the rest of the week the risk is moderate, requiring people who are outside for a long time or who are sensitive to heat to stay hydrated and take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

On Sunday, the feels-like temperature measured 94 degrees and the air quality in most Miami communities registered at moderate, which means most people are OK spending time outside — but the air quality may affect those who are sensitive to air pollution.

While it’s too early to know how many scorching hot days lie ahead this summer, usually, the hottest time of the year in South Florida is the first and second weeks of August. Summer 2023 was the hottest on record in the tri-county area.

