May restaurant inspections are in. See which eight restaurants were cited in Jackson area

Eight commercial restaurants in the Jackson metropolitan area failed health inspections during the month of May, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Upon a follow-up inspection, only one of the restaurants rectified the problems and earned a passing score from the MSDH. The other restaurants have not yet had follow-up inspections.

Below are the restaurants in MSDH District V that includes Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties that scored failing grades of "C" on the MSDH's restaurant inspections for the month of May in the Jackson metropolitan area:

Hinds County

Kyuramen x TBaar-Jackson, a ramen restaurant located at 1220 E. Northside Drive, suite 230, Jackson, after a May 23 inspection was cited for inadequate hand-washing facilities, not accessible, and for failing to protect food from contamination for food not being separated and protected and food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Kyuramen x Tbaar-Jackson.

IHOP , located at 2700 Greenway Drive, Jackson, had an inspection on May 7 and was cited for a complaint that was not designated. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for IHOP.

Country Inn & Suites, located at 5760 I 55 South NE Frontage Road in Byram, had a scheduled inspection on May 22 and was cited for permit type 1 under protection from contamination for non-proper disposition of returned previously served reconditioned and unsafe food. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Country Inn & Suites.

Valero , located at 905 Cooper Road in Jackson, had a scheduled inspection on May 21 and was cited for permit type 3 under potentially hazardous food for non-proper date marking and disposition. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Valero.

Golden Chopstick, located on 803 Ellis Ave., Jackson, now known as Bobby Rush Blvd., had a scheduled inspection on May 31, and was cited for permit type 4 for violations that were not designated. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Golden Chopstick.

Rankin County

Waffle House , located at 5452 Mississippi Highway 25 in Brandon, had a scheduled inspection on May 29 and was cited for permit type 4 for one violation that was not designated. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Waffle House.

Legacy Theaters Parkway, located at 1075 Parkway Blvd. in Flowood, had a scheduled inspection on May 28 and was cited for one violation that was not designated. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Legacy Theaters Parkway.

Madison County

The C Store, located at 1210 Gluckstadt Road in Madison, had a scheduled inspection on May 21 and was cited for permit type 3 for one violation that was not designated. On May 31, the store received a B for permit follow-up.

The grading system:

A "C" grade is considered a failing grade for Mississippi health inspections. MSDH uses the following grading scale for restaurants, according to the MSDH website:

A

"No critical violations noted," according to the MSDH website. "The facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk."

B

"Critical violations were corrected during the inspection," according to the MSDH website. "Critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required."

C

"Critical violations have not been corrected," according to the MSDH website. "Critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility's permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time."

