You May Recognize This Jeopardy! Contestant From Your Favorite Childhood Movie

If you thought you recognized one of the contestants competing on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, then you certainly weren’t alone. After host Alex Trebek announced Paris Themmen—”an entrepreneur from North Hollywood, California”—as the second player of the night, fans of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory were quick to identify him as the original Mike Teevee (spelled “Teavee” in the Roald Dahl book on which the 1971 movie is based).

As a child actor, Themmen became known for his portrayal of the young—and aptly-named—TV addict who managed to tear his eyes away from the television long enough to find one of Wonka’s coveted golden tickets. He went on to become the final child to lose out on the chance to take over Wonka’s chocolate factory, leaving Charlie Bucket as the candyman’s heir.

Themmen has since moved on from acting. However, that didn’t stop Wonka enthusiasts from taking a trip down memory lane when they spotted him on the game show.

“I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break,” tweeted one viewer. “He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris!”

I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris! — Wildbill (@wildbill77) March 13, 2018

See some of the reactions to Themmen’s appearance below.

WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didn’t get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it - it’s @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0 — Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018

Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?.... Like legit it’s the actor. — Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018

What if @ParisThemmen's appearance on @Jeopardy was really just Mike Teevee still trying to escape Willy Wonka's Factor, and the only way to get out is to win a reality game show? — Dapper Sports (@dapper_sports) March 15, 2018

Just hearing about how Mike Teevee was on Jeopardy.



HE MADE IT, GUYS. HE MADE IT. pic.twitter.com/U0Zlc3pNvm



— Steven Fabian (@StevenFabianTV) March 15, 2018

YOU GUYS: The kid who played Mike TV in the original Willy Wonka was a Jeopardy contestant a few days ago and Alex didn't even ask him about it during his contestant interview. He was introduced as an "entrepreneur." — Scott Bateman (@ScottBatemanMan) March 15, 2018

ayo, Mike Teevee was on Jeopardy. He gave a shout out to Billy, Maggie and Fishface. — Mass Nerder (@JahWoofums) March 15, 2018