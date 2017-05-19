What You May Learn by At-Home Genetic Testing

Spit in a vial, pop it back into the test-kit carton, return it to the company and voila -- within weeks you can view the results of your personal genetic analysis online. No doctor's input or counseling required -- just curiosity or concern and a couple hundred bucks or so out of pocket.

You might learn you carry a gene strongly linked to inherited disorders like phenylketonuria, or PKU. Or you could discover you have a gene tied to a slightly higher risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is becoming increasingly popular. Advocates say people have a right to access their genetic information without taking the traditional path of genomic testing. However, public health experts question the value of at-home tests or the wisdom of supplying isolated pieces of genetic information to healthy people. Without important context -- such as family and medical history and lifestyle choices -- or one-on-one counseling to aid interpretation, it's hard to know what results really mean or if they matter.

Yet people feel they have the right to directly access their genetic information, according to more than 80 percent of participants in a study that will be published in the June issue of The Milbank Quarterly, a health care and health policy journal. Researchers looked at survey results from about 940 consumers who'd had personal genomic testing through either 23andMe or Pathway Genomics.

Most study participants supported expanded access to genetic testing services without further government regulation. However, those who believed their reports showed an elevated risk of common diseases were less supportive of expanded access without the involvement of a medical professional.

Consumers taking power over their own health information is an advantage of at-home genetic testing, says Stacey Detweiler, a medical affairs associate and genetic counselor with 23andMe. In April, the company gained Food and Drug Administration approval to market personal genetic-risk tests for 10 specific diseases immediately.

The "tests are intended to provide genetic-risk information to consumers, but the tests cannot determine a person's overall risk of developing a disease or condition," the FDA noted in a news release announcing the approval. "In addition to the presence of certain genetic variants, there are many factors that contribute to the development of a health condition, including environmental and lifestyle factors," the agency added.

At present, 23andMe offers customers genetic-risk reports on four conditions with some familial components: late Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, hereditary thrombophilia -- a disorder involving blood-vessel clots -- and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. That last condition, in which the body lacks a protective protein, can lead to lung disease in early adulthood, especially among people who smoke, and can cause liver disease as well.

Detweiler points out, as does consumer information on the 23andMe website, that these tests are not diagnostic. Nor do they show whether a person will or won't develop a tested a condition, but only represent one piece of the puzzle. What results can show is for some genes associated with these conditions, people can have variants that indicate higher risk.

Since 2015, the company has offered "carrier-status" testing to customers for about 40 conditions. A carrier is someone who doesn't have a specific disease, like cystic fibrosis, but possesses the genetic trait. If both members of a couple carry a genetic trait for such a condition, their children would be at risk for the disease.

Earning FDA approval to market both the carrier status and genetic-risk reports involved a regulatory process. Regulation should be of interest to consumers seeking genetic tests sold online, experts say. All laboratories that perform genetic and other health-related testing are subject to federal regulatory standards, according to the Genetics Home Reference website of the National Institutes of Health. However, some direct-to-consumer genetic testing labs have not been certified to show that they meet these standards. So it can be difficult to determine the quality of these tests or whether their results are valid.