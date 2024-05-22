When is the May full moon and why is it a flower moon? Viewing from Florida

April showers bring May flowers. And a bright full "flower" moon as well.

Starting on Wednesday night, both astronomers and casual sky watchers alike can see the full moon, commonly known as the flower moon, as it rises over the horizon.

Here's how it got its name and when you can see it in Florida:

When can you see the full moon in Florida in May 2024?

The full flower moon will reach peak illumination on Thursday, May 23, around 9:55 a.m ET in Florida, according to Old Farmer's Almanac.

However, the moon will be below the horizon at this time. Therefore, take a look on Wednesday and Thursday nights to get the best view of the full flower moon, the website said.

What is the Flower Moon?

The Super Flower Moon sets behind homes on a hill at The Retreat at Carmel community off Stoneleigh Ave in Carmel. Retreat at Carmel offers a total of 312 residences built on a hill from 2008 - 2015. A Super Flower Moon is one of the largest and brightest full moon of the year.

Like all the other full moons, the flower moon has Native American origins, its name attributed to the Algonquin people. Its title simply refers to the many flowers that grow during the month.

In an interview with the Hendersonville Times-News, UNC Asheville Associate Professor of Astronomy Britt Lundren reminded those that, when sharing the titles of the monthly moons, it's important to remember the cultural diversity of tribes in the U.S. and their own names for the full moons. Other names for the flower moon include:

Budding moon (Cree)

Egg laying moon (Cree)

Frog moon (Cree)

Leaf budding moon (Cree)

Planting moon (Dakota, Lakota)

Moon of shedding ponies (Oglala)

What zodiac sign is the flower moon in May?

According to ABC News, the Flower Moon is positioned as a "full moon in Sagittarius, a fire sign and the ninth on the wheel and on the same Axis as the air sign, Gemini which made the two similar in modality and themes."

When is the next full moon?

June's strawberry moon signaled the start of strawberry harvesting season.

After the flower moon comes the strawberry moon, which will occur on June 21.

How many full moons are there in 2024?

Here's a list of the 12 full moon names for 2024, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac:

January - Wolf moon

February - Snow moon

March - Worm moon

April - Pink moon

May - Flower moon

June - Strawberry moon

July - Buck moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Corn Moon

October - Hunter Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon

What about supermoons? When are the supermoons in 2024?

Here are the four supermoons of 2024, according to EarthSky.org:

Monday, Aug. 19.

Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Thursday, Oct. 17.

Friday, Nov. 15.

What is the difference between a full moon and a supermoon?

While full moons happen once every lunar cycle, which is once every 29.5 days, supermoons only usually happen between three and four times a year.

The other major difference is the size since supermoons are closer to the Earth. Though a supermoon is technically bigger and brighter than a full Moon, it only appears about 7% larger.

Contributing: Iris Seaton, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Flower moon 2024: When it is, where to see it across Florida