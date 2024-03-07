You may be eligible for part of a $45 million Walmart settlement. How to file a claim.

Walmart has agreed to a $45 million class-action lawsuit settlement that may lead to you getting some money.

The lawsuit, Kurkorinis vs. Walmart, alleged that people who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat products, called weighted goods, and certain citrus sold in bulk, called bagged citrus, in Walmart stores paid more than the advertised price for those products.

Walmart has denied these allegations and any wrongdoing.

Here’s what you should know.

Am I eligible to submit a claim for the Walmart settlement?

You can file a claim if you’ve purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus in person at a Walmart retail store, supercenter or neighborhood market in America or Puerto Rico from Oct. 19, 2018 through Jan. 19, 2024.

Goods that fall under the category of weighted goods include certain beef, chicken, pork, turkey and seafood products. Bagged citrus refers to certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags, according to the settlement website.

You can search for what products fall under these categories at walmartweightedgroceriessettlment.com.

How do I get money from the Walmart settlement?

If you think you’re eligible, you can submit a claim online at walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com or via mail by downloading the claim form or requesting a paper copy by calling the claims administrator at 1-833-987-9998. All claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than June 5, 2024.

You don’t need to have a receipt or any documentation to be eligible to receive a payment.

How much money you will receive in the settlement depends on the amount of weighted goods or bagged citrus you purchased during this time period. It’s also dependent on how many people submit a valid claim. So, while the exact amounts are yet to be known, someone with an approved claim is entitled to receive one of the following. according to the settlement website:

$10 if you do not have receipts, proof of purchase or other documentation but attest to purchasing up to 50 weighted goods/bagged citrus in person at a Walmart store during the settlement class period

$15 if you do not have receipts, proof of purchase or other documentation but attest to purchasing 51 up to 75 weighted goods/bagged citrus in person at a Walmart store during the settlement class period

$20 if you do not have receipts, proof of purchase or other documentation but attest to purchasing 76 up to 100 weighted goods/bagged citrus in person at a Walmart store during the settlement class period

$25 if you do not have receipts, proof of purchase or other documentation but attest to purchasing 101 or more weighted goods/bagged citrus in person at a Walmart store during the settlement class period

If you have receipts, proof of purchase or other documentation of your weighted good and bagged citrus purchased in person in a Walmart store during the period and the amount paid for each good purchased, then you can receive 2% of the total cost of the substantiated weighted goods and bagged citrus purchased, capped at $500

More: Ordered delivery from Panera? You may be owed food, cash due to a $2 million settlement

How many Walmart stores are in Iowa?

There are 60 Walmart stores in the state, according to the retailer’s store directory. In the Des Moines metro, that includes stores in Altoona, Ankeny, Des Moines, Grimes, Indianola, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.

You can find a Walmart store near you at Walmart.com/store-finder.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to file a claim in Walmart class-action lawsuit over meat, produce