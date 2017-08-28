There May Be A Dark Reason Tyrion Made That Look In The 'Game Of Thrones' Finale

The “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale ended with a crack in the Wall ― and also some butt crack on the part of Jon Snow.

One question, though, has been really troubling: Why did Tyrion throw that look down the hall on the ship?

As Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) consummate their love, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) stands outside the room with a strange and ominous expression on his face.

(Dang. What does a King in the North and a Mother of Dragons have to do to have boat sex in peace?)

Now it appears that moment could have happened for a dark reason ...

Tyrion may have secretly betrayed Daenerys.

After Cersei (Lena Headey) initially walks away from the dragon pit meeting, Tyrion follows her to speak in private. During this meeting, Tyrion confesses that he never wanted to destroy his family despite all his talk about doing so. (And we were all like, “Come again, bruh?”)

Make no mistake, the fact that Tyrion doesn’t want to destroy the Lannisters is a major confession, and it could confirm that he will betray ― or has betrayed ― Dany.

In the George R.R. Martin novels that inspired “Game of Thrones,” Dany hears a prophecy in the House of the Undying that leads her to believe she will face three key betrayals: