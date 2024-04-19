May 4 election: Lower Valley Water District, Canutillo ISD, city of San Elizario the ballot

A ‘Vote Here’ sign is put up by an Election Official outside the El Paso County Tax Office- Eastside Annex voting polls in El Paso on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Primary Election Day in Texas.

May 2024 Uniform and Special Election information

The May 2024 Uniform and Special Election day is Saturday, May 4. Contested races for this election include the Lower Valley Water District Bond Election , Canutillo Independent School District Bond Election and city of San Elizario Mayor and Alderperson place 4 and 5.

Important Dates

Early Voting period will be from Monday, April 22, 2024 through Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Who is eligible to vote early by mail?

You are eligible to vote early by mail if you are a registered voter who is:

65 years of age or older. Have a sickness or physical condition that prevents from appearing at a polling place. Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day. Out of the county on election day and during early voting. Confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment.

Election Day

Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4th. You may now vote a regular ballot by providing one of the forms of acceptable photo identification or by completing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your polling place and providing one of the listed supporting documents.

Acceptable Forms of Photo I.D.

Texas Driver’s License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card

United States Citizenship Certificate

United States Passport

Supporting Documents (copy or original) *Requires voter to complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at polling place:

A government document that shows your name and an address, including your Voter Registration Certificate

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

A certified domestic birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes your identity

What's on the ballot?

Lower Valley Water District Bond Election

Proposition A

“The issuance of bonds in an amount not to exceed $35,000,000 for waterworks, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and solid waste disposal systems and the levying of a tax in payment of the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Canutillo Independent School District Bond Election

Proposition A

"The issuance of not to exceed $378,955,000 of Canutillo Independent School District School Building Bonds for the purpose of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the levying of tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the Bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the Bonds. This is a property tax"

Proposition B

"The issuance of not to exceed $7,285,000 of Canutillo Independent School District Refunding Bonds for the purpose of refinancing the principal, interest, and redemption premium on certain previously issued maintenance tax notes of the District styled 'Canutillo Independent School District Maintenance Tax Notes, Series 2020" and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principle and interest on the Bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the Bonds. This is a property tax increase."

City of San Elizario

Mayor, City of San Elizario

Isela Reyes

Miguel Chacon

Vincent Jemison

City of San Elizario, Alderperson, Place No. 4

Armando (Mando) Alarcon

Antonio Flores Jr.

City of San Elizario, Alderperson, Place No. 5

Octavio Hernandez Jr.

Thomas Black

Canceled elections

The following races were canceled. The candidate in each race were certified as unopposed and elected to office.

El Paso Central Appraisal District

Alfred Phillip Gonzalez, El Paso Central Appraisal District Board of Director, Place 1

Melody Jimenez, El Paso Central Appraisal District Board of Director, Place 2

Silvia Serna, El Paso Central Appraisal District Board of Director, Place 3

El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1

George Brooks, Director, Division # I

Johnny Stubbs, Director, Division # 3

Lorenso C. Ceballos, Director, Division # 4

Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 8

Suzan Spurlin-Hunt, Director

Joann Wardy, Director

Victoria Bruder, Director

More election information

More information on the May 4, 2024 Uniform and Special Election can be found at the El Paso County election website:

Current election information - https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election

Voter registration status/eligibility - https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered

Accessible sample ballot - https://sites.omniballot.us/48141/app/home

Early Voting Locations - https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/early_voting

Election Day Vote Centers - https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/where_do_i_vote

Voters with questions can call the election department at (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.

