May 2024 sees fewer deadly crimes in Jackson, MS. See homicide totals for month

Clarion Ledger reporting shows the City of Jackson has seen 51 homicides since the beginning of Jan. 1 with six of those murders occurring in May.

All six homicides in May were investigated by the Jackson Police Department.

In January, there were 12 murders. In February, there were four murders. In March, there were 13 murders. And in April, there were 16 murders with JPD investigating 15 of the cases and the Capitol Police investigating one case.

The May figure also does not include deaths outside Jackson such as the triple homicide at a Ridgeland home, where authorities found 42-year-old ACLU Board President Crystal Welch, her 76-year-old mother Ida Thomas Welch and her 52-year-old sister dead.

Here are the victims of May murder cases in Jackson proper:

Melvin McNair Jr.

Police said 29-year-old Melvin McNair Jr. was found dead May 15 at a tennis court at Parham Bridges Park in the 5000 block of Old Canton Road in north Jackson.

McNair, a graduate of Jackson State University with a master’s degree in social work, worked as a social worker at Hinds Behavioral Health. He was also an avid tennis player at Parham Bridges Park and known by the staff and regulars.

“Our Entire Parham Bridges Tennis Center family is crushed that one of our long-time and most cherished players was tragically taken from us this morning. A beloved friend to so many, Melvin’s presence will be sorely missed. Those who knew him are offering incredible support and understanding to one another, serving as a testament to the wonderful friend he was to all. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as we navigate through this heartbreaking loss together,” Parham Bridges Tennis Center posted on social media.

Police charged 19-year-old suspect Daveon Lindsey with capital murder, armed carjacking, shooting into an occupied vehicle and fleeing an officer.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade provided details during a May 15 press conference that Lindsey admitted to shooting McNair multiple times. Wade said Lindsey had McNair’s blood on him. Lindsey was in McNair’s stolen vehicle. Lindsey had the murder weapon, which Wade identified as a “pink assault rifle.” Lindsey also had the victim’s credit cards on him, Wade said.

According to court documents filed May 17, a judge denied Lindsey’s bond for capital murder and armed robbery. Lindsey received a $25,000 bond on a felony fleeing charge, and he received a $50,000 bond for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Joshua Bennett

On the morning of May 17, the Jackson Police Department issued a press release stating Joshua Bennett was shot and killed at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Northside Drive. Police did not release an age for Bennett.

Police issued another press release on the night of May 17 stating officers arrested 26-year-old Bobby Jones in connection to this case. Jones faces a murder charge.

No details on a motive were provided by police regarding this case.

Juan Taylor

Juan Taylor, 39, died after a shooting in the 5700 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard, according to a May 22 Jackson Police press release.

Police said two men were fighting when one pulled a gun and shot the other. The shooter left, leaving Taylor at the scene. Taylor was taken to a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, police said. Taylor died at the hospital.

Police later identified the shooter as Jermiah Hampton who, according to inmate records, is 23 years old. Hampton faces a murder charge.

Larry Reynolds

On May 25, the Jackson Police Department issued a press release stating officers and detectives responded to 618 Campbell Street on May 24 in reference to a missing person identified as Larry Reynolds. Reynolds was last seen on Campbell Street, police said.

Police did not release an age for Reynolds.

According to the press release, officers interviewed several witnesses and later obtained a bench warrant for the arrest of 46-year-old Tanorri Moore for the murder of Reynolds. Police said two women, 59-year-old Arlean Stubbs and 53-year-old Etta Epps, were also arrested.

A May 28 Jackson police news release states around 8 a.m., Moore turned himself into the Federal Probation Office.

On May 29, a Jackson municipal judge set Stubbs' bond at $500,000 for the murder charge and $25,000 for a charge of tampering with evidence. A judge set Epps' bond at $250,000 for the accessory charge and $25,000 for the tampering with evidence charge.

As of Monday, June 3, Reynolds' body has not been reported as located by authorities.

Damien Johnson

According to a May 28 Jackson Police press release, 43-year-old Damien Johnson was shot and killed at the M&M Mini-Mart in the 300 block of Lindsey Drive.

Police said Johnson was found deceased at the scene after being shot multiple times.

No possible suspect or motive in the case has been released at this time.

Frank Bozeman III

Jackson police issued a Friday, May 31, press release stating Frank Bozeman III, 38, was found shot to death inside his residence in the 900 block of Arbor Vista Boulevard.

Police said officers discovered the body of Bozeman "lying on the floor of his residence." Bozeman "suffered from multiple gunshot wounds" and died at the scene.

The suspects are believed to be two Black males driving a black Chevy SUV, police said.

As of Monday, police have not released any additional suspect information.

Ridgeland Death: The Welch Family

On May 12, which was Mother’s Day, Crystal Welch died inside a home on 7146 Old Canton Road in Ridgeland along with her 76-year-old mother Ida Thomas Welch and her 56-year-old sister Vicky Renee Welch.

Ridgeland Chief of Police Brian Myers identified the suspect as Ivory James Welch III, the son of Ida. Ivory died in a shootout on May 13 with Arizona state troopers after authorities said he fled the state of Mississippi.

Crystal served as the board president for the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, an associate clinical professor at the Mississippi College School of Law and vice president of the board of directors for the Mississippi Free Press.

Six days before the murders occurred, Crystal posted to social media a smiling picture celebrating Ida for Mother’s Day.

ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director Jarvis Dortch released a May 13 statement through the organization following the news.

“I just cannot process today’s news. Crystal was a great friend and since 2023, she was an enthusiastic leader of the ACLU of Mississippi Board of Directors,” Dortch wrote. “She was always asking what more she could do to support our team and our work. Our staff and board will forever be grateful for her commitment to equality and justice. Her passion for life, infectious spirit and enthusiasm will be missed. On behalf of ACLU of Mississippi, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Crystal’s family during this unthinkable time. We urge the community to join us in sending prayers to the Welch family.”

Kimberly Welch, the only surviving sibling of her mother Ida Welch’s children, is asking for donations to raise $50,000 to pay for the funerals of her family members.

“The Welch Family appreciates your prayers and condolences. We are devastated by our loss, and we’re not prepared for the cost of multiple funerals, estate matters and administrative services related to this tragedy,” the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser says. “I am Kimberly Welch, the only surviving sibling of my mother Ida Welch’s children. I want to give my mother and sisters (Vicky Welch & Crystal Lynn Welch) the memorial they deserve. I am currently asking for donations for the funeral and legal costs associated with this tragedy. Thank you for anything you are able to contribute. Your prayers are also requested and greatly appreciated.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Welch family memorial fundraiser raised $42,677 from 517 donors.

