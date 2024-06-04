May 2024: A look back at last month’s weather

Your StormTracker 59 team goes back into the weather files to highlight some of the most impactful weather of the month:

May 10th Northern Lights























































On May 10th, we had our strongest geomagentic storm in decades according to NASA. This resulted in a rare opportunity to view the Northern Lights in our region and you all certainly did not disappoint! Peak viewing hours took place between 9 PM and 11 PM on May 10th, with some viewing becoming quite spectacular!

Temperatures in May

May 2024 yet another very warm month! Our hottest temperature was 84 degrees on May 21st. May presented two long stretches of above normal temperatures and a couple of short stretches of below normal temperatures.

Overall, May had 22 days with above average temperatures, compared to just 9 that were below average. Every day from May 1st to May 9th and again from May 18th to May 28th featured above average temperatures. Though our average high temperatures generally range from the low to mid 70s during the month, we had seven days in total reach the 80s!

In comparison to our warmest May in recorded history, which happened only a few years ago in 2018, we were still over three degrees off. However, five of the ten warmest Mays on record have occurred in the 2000s and this year very nearly missed the top ten by only a few tenths of a degree (64.2 degrees in 2024 compared to the 10th warmest of 64.6 degrees).

Warmest High Temperature: 84 degrees (May 21st)

Coolest High Temperature: 60 degrees (May 10th)

Coolest Low Temperature: 40 degrees (May 31st)

Warmest Low Temperature: 62 degrees (May 22nd and May 23rd)

Rainfall in May

Rainfall was mostly split, with wetter conditions in the southern half of our region and drier conditions north. Heavy rain on May 18th resulted in some flooding across portions of Mercer and Summers counties, with water rescues performed in Bluewell in Mercer County. That flooding resulted in several businesses being flooded in the area. Outside of that timeframe, conditions were pretty dry aside from very isolated heavy rainfall spots from downpours.

Wettest Day: 0.92″ (May 24th)

Full Moon – The Flower Moon

The full moon for May was the Flower Moon, which took place on May 23rd. Viewing was great a couple of days before the moon was full, but clouds mostly prevailed during the night of the full moon on the 23rd.

May 2024 Weather in Photos with #WeatherTogether





What is #WeatherTogether?

Launched in 2022, #WeatherTogether is a dedicated community photo album hosted by 59News and StormTracker 59 to allow viewers to submit weather photos directly to us that we can share on all our platforms on-air or online. These photos are also showcased in our web-based photo album on our site for all to see and enjoy! Any photo of interesting weather, storm damage, snowfall, pets playing in puddles or snow and the likes are all welcomed! We hope to use this to showcase the beauty of the two Virginias through the eyes of our viewers and the vastly dynamic weather we see because we think there is no place more beautiful than here.

See for yourself the collection of photos already submitted or submit a few of your own, here.

