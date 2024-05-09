May 15 job fair in north valley brings 2,000 opportunities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A job fair on Wednesday, May 15, in the north valley will bring opportunities for more than 2,000 open jobs at companies including Transdev North America, Crocs and Boyd Gaming.

The City of Las Vegas and the Clark County School District will also be looking for applicants at the Aliante Library Spring Job Fair at 2400 Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas.

Some employers will be interviewing on the spot. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/EmployNV-JF-May24 to save time at the door, receive information about the employers, learn about available jobs and receive event updates.

EmployNV will host the event featuring multiple employers offering entry level to senior level positions. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This will be the first job fair of the year at the Aliante Library and hundreds are expected to attend. Bring plenty of resumes and dress to impress,” a news release announcing the event said.

The job fair is free and open to the public with free parking at the library. Additional parking is available on the surrounding streets.

“The Aliante Library Spring Job Fair is a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking for talented and motivated people to fill their open positions,” said Marchele Sneed, ESD Manager, EmployNV Business Hub. “If you are looking to jumpstart a new career or advance, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

People who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register with Nevada’s largest database of jobs at EmployNV.gov.

