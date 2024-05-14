Maxwell Anderson sells south Milwaukee home for $195,000

Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing Sade Carleena Robinson, has sold his south Milwaukee home.

A property deed indicates that Anderson sold his home at 3159-3161 S. 39th Street to two companies on May 3. The two companies are Tip Top Holdings LLC and Syden Holdings LLC. The sale was recorded on Friday.

The home was sold for $195,000, according to a Wisconsin Department of Revenue online record. According to the record, Tip Top Holdings LLC, a company based in Okauchee in Waukesha County, was the buyer. Tip Top was incorporated on April 24, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. Its address is the same as Tip Top Roofing & Construction.

Syden Holdings LLC, based in Caledonia, was listed as the tax bill mailing address.

In early May, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office addressed the potential sale of Anderson's home in a press release. It said any sale would not negatively impact the criminal investigation.

"If at any point investigators determine they need to re-enter the home, they will secure another search warrant and do so, no matter who owns the home," the release said.

Anderson is the suspect in the killing and dismemberment of the 19-year-old Robinson, who went missing in April and whose remains, or those believed to belong to her, have been found around Milwaukee County. Prosecutors believe Anderson met up with the 19-year-old Robinson for a date April 1, then killed and mutilated her.

She was reported missing on April 2. Robinson was memorialized at a public memorial service on what would have been her 20th birthday, on May 10. She was remembered as a "remarkable" young woman.

Anderson's next scheduled court hearing is a preliminary court hearing on Thursday.

Elliot Hughes and Mary Spicuzza contributed to this report.

