Maxwell Anderson asks for a laptop so he can examine discovery in his homicide case

Maxwell Anderson wants access to a laptop while he is in jail awaiting his trial on charges of killing and mutilating a Milwaukee college student.

Anderson's attorney Anthony D. Cotton sent a letter to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Sanders, asking that his client be furnished with a laptop that has discovery evidence in his case already saved on it.

"The discovery in this case is voluminous and includes a significant amount of reports, as well as various electronic materials, including photographs, video footage and audio recordings," Cotton wrote. "To allow Mr. Anderson access to his discovery, (I am) requesting that Mr. Anderson be permitted to have a laptop with the discovery pre-loaded onto it."

Anderson, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and arson in the death last month of Sade Carleen Robinson, 19. He has been unable to post the $5 million bond for his release and has remained in the jail since his April 4 arrest.

Sade Carleena Robinson

In his May 21 letter, Cotton said the laptop would be subject to the same jail property rules and would be maintained by jail staff as any other electronic discovery materials would be handled.

The jail would have discretion over and would regulate when Anderson could have access to the device to review discovery, Cotton wrote.

Cotton added that he discussed the request with Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan, who he said didn't object to the materials being provided to Anderson in that format.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sanders had not ruled on the request.

Prosecutors believe Anderson met up with Robinson for a date April 1, then killed and mutilated her. Body parts belonging to or believed to belong to Robinson have been found at various locations around Milwaukee County after she was reported missing April 2.

Last weekend, Robinson was awarded a posthumous honorary degree in criminal justice studies from Milwaukee Area Technical College.

