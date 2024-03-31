Maxton man arrested following NC Amber Alert

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man is facing kidnapping and other charges after deputies say he abducted a 2-year-old boy.

Earl F. Locklear, 36, was arrested by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday after a short foot pursuit near Wild Plum Road in Maxton.

Locklear was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and injury to personal property.

Tacoma Hunt, of Maxton, was reunited with his family hours after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning.

Authorities say Locklear has a connection to the family. He’s currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

