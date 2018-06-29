Maxine Waters Cancels Two Public Appearances After Receiving a 'Very Serious Death Threat'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has canceled two public events in Alabama and Texas this week after she received “hostile mail” and “one very serious death threat,” CNN reports.

The threats follow comments Waters made last week urging protestors to confront Trump administration officials in public.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful’, even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” she said in a statement, according to CNN.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled this weekend,” she continued. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

“I did not call for harm for anybody, the President lied again,” Waters told Chris Hayes on MSNBC on Monday night. “As a matter of fact I believe in peaceful protest.”