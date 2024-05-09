Maximum heat index for Thursday with temps nearing 100

Thursday looks to be a scorcher as multiple parts of Central Florida will see temperatures at or near 100 degrees.

There is a maximum heat index with advice to seek shade from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to NWS Melbourne.

Kissimmee, Kenansville, Daytona Beach and Titusville are all expected to be 100 degrees.

Other Central Florida locations will be anywhere from 97 to 99 degrees.

Weather experts advise everyone to make sure they check the back seats for kids and pets when leaving vehicles and staying hydrated.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at area beaches.