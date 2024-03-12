Maximize Your Tax Return

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Retail expert Linda Johansen James shares ways to maximum to your refund this year. Some tips include:

Pay off any outstanding debt or medical bills

High-Yield Savings Accounts – many are paying over 5% for the first time in years.

Certificate of Deposit: usually pays a fixed interest rate until a set maturity date, ranging from a few months to several years

Roth IRA (retirement savings account that grows tax fee) – current contribution limit for 2024 is $7000 for the year

It’s okay to treat yourself.

