MAX Transit set to resume three Saturday fixed routes

HOLLAND — As staffing levels continue to grow, MAX Transit has announced the resumption of three fixed routes on Saturdays beginning April 6.

The announcement means the restart of Routes 1, 2, and 6, which will run 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — meeting at the depot at 50 minutes past each hour, allowing passengers to transfer.

“Throughout the pandemic and as we experienced lower staffing levels, the past few years have been challenging,” MAX Executive Director Elisa Hoekwater wrote in a release. “We are thrilled that staffing levels are up."

While other routes won't run on Saturday, the chosen three routes have the highest ridership annually, covering a large portion of the MAX service area.

The announcement comes following a busy year for MAX, which recently partnered with a consulting firm to conduct a transit study of their services. They aimed to identify strengths and challenges for riders.

MAX is an urban transit system that's served the community since 2000. It's expanded over the past two decades from three routes to 11 fixed routes, and has been governed by an independent authority board since July 2007.

The organization also plans to roll out a new Reserve-A-MAX online app that offers passengers a chance to schedule curb-to-curb service, purchase passes and track their vehicle in real time.

Fixed route passengers will also have an app to pay fares and view route information.

“This has been an exciting year at MAX,” Hoekwater said. “This transit study and new riders app are good examples of how our team strives to find ways to improve service and offer a more enjoyable experience for our passengers.”

For more information, visit catchamax.org.

